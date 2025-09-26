PFL Lyon 2025: Vadim Nemkov vs. Renan Ferreira, Cris Cyborg Headline Championship Doubleheader On Dec. 13

PFL Lyon is set for a championship doubleheader.

PFL CEO John Martin on Wednesday announced that PFL Lyon will take place on December 13 at the LDLC Arena, headlined by a heavyweight championship showdown between former Bellator titleholder Vadim Nemkov and 2024 PFL tournament champion Renan Ferreira.

Breaking news: PFL is heading to Lyon, France on Saturday, December 13 at LDLC Arena.



– Nemkov vs Ferreira: PFL Heavyweight World Title

– Cris Cyborg vs Sara Collins: PFL Women’s Featherweight World Title



Two PFL Europe Tournament Finals.



Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/GuVDgvVt5q — John Martin (@JohnMartinPFL) September 24, 2025

Nemkov last competed at the PFL Champions Series in Dubai this past January, where he secured a first-round submission over veteran Tim Johnson. The 33-year-old Russian is riding a dominant 14-fight unbeaten streak, boasting a professional record of 19-2 with 15 of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Ferreira returns to action for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO defeat to Francis Ngannou in their PFL Super Heavyweight Title clash in October 2024. Before that setback, “Problema” put together a four-fight win streak highlighted by knockout victories over Ryan Bader and Denis Goltsov.

The 35-year-old Brazilian powerhouse carries a 13-4 professional record, with 12 of those wins coming by way of stoppage.

Images: @vadimnemkov/@pflmma/Instagram

Cris Cyborg Faces Undefeated Sara Collins In PFL Lyon Co-Main Event

The co-main event of PFL Lyon marks the return of Cris Cyborg, who will square off against Sara Collins for the women’s featherweight championship.

We’re BACK 🇫🇷🔥



PFL returns to Lyon on Saturday, December 13th with 2 epic title fights!#PFLLyon — Tickets on sale now! 🎟️ https://t.co/ZehUv3r62f pic.twitter.com/vxy5IbEBVL — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Cyborg was last seen in action inside the SmartCage in October 2024, where she defeated Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision to capture the PFL Super Fights women’s featherweight title. In 2025, the 40-year-old Brazilian legend has competed in the boxing ring, recording three knockout victories, two in March and another in May.

Earlier in her career, Cyborg defended her Bellator 145-pound title a record five times, cementing her legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats. She enters this fight with a professional MMA record of 28-2, including 21 wins by knockout.

On the other hand, Collins will enter PFL Lyon riding a first-round submission victory over Leah McCourt at Bellator Champions Series London in September 2024. The 35-year-old Australian contender remains undefeated, boasting a perfect 6-0 record that includes three submission wins.