PFL Signs Pair Of UFC Veterans For Women’s Flyweight Division

The PFL’s women’s flyweight division has added a pair of experienced names to its ranks, as Viviane Araujo and Ariane da Silva have signed with the promotion.

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of both women, confirmed the signings to Sherdog.

UFC veterans Ariane da Silva (formerly Lipski) and Viviane Araujo have both signed with PFL, per manager Ali Abdelaziz.



Some fresh potential opponents for Dakota Ditcheva enter the scene at 125 pounds. pic.twitter.com/CPLKQupkZC — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 29, 2025

The two former UFC stars will add a bit of name power to the PFL’s women’s flyweight division and give some competition for Dakota Ditcheva.

It is currently unclear if one or both of the women will compete in the women’s flyweight World Tournament in 2026 or potential face Ditcheva to determine a PFL women’s flyweight champion.

Viviane Araujo, Ariane Da Silva Sign With PFL

Araujo, the former Pancrase women’s strawweight champion, made her UFC debut at UFC 237 in May 2019, defeating Talita Bernardo. She went 7-6 in the promotion, earning wins over the likes of Alexis Davis, Roxanne Modafferi, Andrea Lee, and Jennifer Maia.

Araujo and the UFC parted ways about two weeks after her loss to Tracy Cortez at UFC 317.

Da Silva (formerly Ariane Lipski) is a former KSW women’s flyweight champion who made her UFC debut in January 2019. She went 6-8 in the promotion with wins over JJ Aldrich and Casey O’Neill, while also having bouts with the likes of Molly McCann, Montana De La Rosa, and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Da Silva was released by the UFC days after her loss to Wang Cong at UFC 316.