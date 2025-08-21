PFL World Tournament Week 10 Results & Highlights

The final of three events to mark the conclusion of the PFL’s 2025 World Tournaments goes down in Hollywood, Florida tonight — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

The World Tournament is the spiritual successor to the season-and-the-playoffs has had since its inaugural season in 2018. As part of the changes in format to the PFL upon the official folding of the Bellator brand earlier this year, the PFL changed its global season to a single-elimination tournament format, adding more weight classes, eight fighters per weight class.

First-round action took place in April and May, with June — previously hosting the second leg of the regular season — hosting semifinal action. This month will see the conclusion of these tournaments, with eight winners receiving PFL World Tournament title belts and $100,000.

This evening will be headlined by the middleweight tournament final between former Bellator title challenger Fabian Edwards and Dalton Rosta. Edwards, the younger brother of former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, reached tonight’s final through a finish of 2023 light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay and a decision over Josh Silveira. Rosta has won three straight since suffering the sole loss of his career, including victories over former 2022 welterweight champion Sabidou Sy and Aaron Jeffrey (the one man to beat him) to reach tonight’s final.

The co-main event will be the heavyweight tournament final featuring Oleg Popov and Alexandr Romanov. After Popov fell short to Denis Goltsov in last year’s final, snapping a long winning streak for Popov, he reaches tonight’s final through decision wins over Karl Williams and Rodrigo Nascimento. Romanov submitted Tim Johnson in the first round of the tournament before a no contest with Valentin Moldavsky in the semifinals. Romanov, however, advanced to the final based on a judges’ decision from what went down in the fight with Moldavsky up to that point.

Also featured will be the light heavyweight tournament final featuring Sullivan Cauley and Antonio Carlos Jr. Cauley advanced to the final through victories over Alex Polizzi and former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. “Shoeface,” who won PFL light heavyweight gold in 2021, reached the finals through wins over Karl Moore and Simeon Powell.

2025 PFL World Tournament Week 10 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Middleweight Final: Fabian Edwards def. Dalton Rosta via KO (R3, 1:28)

Heavyweight Final: Oleg Popov def. Alexandr Romanov via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Light Heavyweight Final: Antonio Carlos Junior def. Sullivan Cauley via submission (rear-naked choke) (R2, 3:44)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Alexei Pergande def. Ethan Gross via submission (anaconda choke) (R1, 3:52)

Bantamweight: Lazaro Dayron def. Bryce Meredith via TKO (R3, 4:06)

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay def. Andrew Sanchez via TKO (R3, 4:31)

Light Heavyweight: Rasul Magomedov def. Guilherme Viana via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Heavyweight: Sergey Bilostenniy def. Karl Williams via TKO (R2, 4:11)

Middleweight: Josh Silveira def. Murad Ramazanov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Catchweight (175 lbs): Jean-Pierre Saint Louis def. Tyler Ray via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Jean-Pierre Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray

It's an absolute battle between Jean-Pierre Saint Louis & Tyler Ray 💪



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/8vvn6E2iLb — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025

Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov

Josh Silveira is back in the win column!



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/e65ZOds3I5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025

Sergey Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams

SERGEY BILOSTENNIY STUNS KARL WILLIAMS



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/IUECgTrbAg — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025

Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana

Beautiful 1st Round connection for Guilherme Viana 🔥



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/mxWXJJqsKj — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025

Rasul Magomedov improves to 8-0! He defeats Guilherme Viana by unanimous decision.



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/Q8k113xeoy — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025

Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez

Impa Kasanganay caught him off balance 👀



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/AeKHQgMB54 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025

IMPA KASANGANAY IS BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN! 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/cyTyXaVGeD — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Bryce Meredith vs. Lazaro Dayron

The pace of this fight has been unmatched. Round 3 starts NOW 🔥



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/aD2yF0Gs9B — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Bold strategy here 😂



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/BFuEwn4Fa7 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

LAZARO DAYRON WITH THE RIGHT HAND 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/Zl2bINcrfi — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Gross

ALEXEI PERGANDE GETS IT DONE IN THE 1ST ROUND 😱💪



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/7wAnUdXIGD — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

WHAT AN EXCHANGE BETWEEN SULLIVAN CAULEY & ANTONIO CARLOS JR.



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/xgVhlSNyJK — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

ANTONIO CARLOS JR. FINISHES SULLIVAN CAULEY 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/aClZ3iJDGz — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Antonio Carlos Jr. is your 2025 Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion! 🏆



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/MCKwCL8oy7 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Oleg Popov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Oleg Popov is your 2025 PFL Heavyweight Tournament Champion! 🏆



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/lqqKVjfdGn — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta

Things are heating up between Fabian Edwards & Dalton Rosta 🔥



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN] pic.twitter.com/78D63sUIuZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Fabian Edwards TO WIN THE TOURNAMENT 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN] pic.twitter.com/eZyIcftGTg — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Fabian Edwards is your 2025 PFL Middleweight Tournament Champion! 🏆



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN] pic.twitter.com/D55NSFJwg3 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025