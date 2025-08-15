PFL World Tournament Week 9 Results & Highlights (6:30 p.m. ET)

The second of three events to mark the conclusion of the PFL’s 2025 World Tournaments goes down in Charlotte, North Carolina tonight — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

The World Tournament is the spiritual successor to the season-and-the-playoffs has had since its inaugural season in 2018. As part of the changes in format to the PFL upon the official folding of the Bellator brand earlier this year, the PFL changed its global season to a single-elimination tournament format, adding more weight classes, eight fighters per weight class.

First-round action took place in April and May, with June — previously hosting the second leg of the regular season — hosting semifinal action. This month will see the conclusion of these tournaments, with eight winners receiving PFL World Tournament title belts and $100,000.

This evening will be headlined by the lightweight tournament final between defending champion Gadzhi Rabadanov and Alfie Davis. Rabadanov, who defeated Brent Primus to claim the 2024 lightweight title, looks to become just one of a handful of PFL fighters to become a back-to-back tournament champion, let alone a two-time PFL tournament champion. Rabadanov made it to the finals with a pair of first-round finishes against Marc Diakiese and Kevin Lee. Davis, meanwhile, advanced here with a first-round knockout of Clay Collard and a decision win over Primus.

The co-main event will be the women’s flyweight tournament final between Liz Carmouche and Jena Bishop. Carmouche, the former Bellator women’s flyweight champion, reached the finals through an 85-second finish of Ilara Joanne and a decision over Elora Dana. Bishop reached with a unanimous decision over Kana Watanabe and a second-round submission of Ekaterina Shakalova.

Also featured will be the bantamweight tournament final featuring Marcirley Alves and Justin Wetzell. Alves made it to the final through decision wins over Leandro Higo and Jake Hadley. Wetzell scored decision wins over Kasum Kasumov and Mando Gutierrez.

2025 PFL World Tournament Week 9 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Lightweight Final: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Alfie Davis

Women’s Flyweight Final: Liz Carmouche vs. Jena Bishop

Bantamweight Final: Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell

Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley

Preliminary Card:

Women’s Flyweight: Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova

Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy

Women’s Flyweight: Sabrinna de Sousa vs. Saray Orozco

Bantamweight: Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni

Welterweight: Kendly St. Louis vs. Chris Mixan

Featherweight: Damian Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs

Damian Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs

Kendly St. Louis vs. Chris Mixan

Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni

Sabrinna de Sousa vs. Saray Orozco

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy

Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova

Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley

Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell

Liz Carmouche vs. Jena Bishop

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Alfie Davis