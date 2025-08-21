“Shoeface Absolutely Wrecked Cauley” – Fans React As Antonio Carlos Junior Wins Violent Battle With Sullivan Cauley To Claim Light Heavyweight PFL World Tournament Title

Already a PFL champion from its season-and-playoffs format, Antonio Carlos Junior now is also a World Tournament champion, putting away Sullivan Cauley to win the light heavyweight World Tournament title in Hollywood, Florida.
The two went toe-to-toe early, with each man scoring knockdowns in a wild opening round. Carlos Junior repeatedly landed heavy right hands and front kicks, while Cauley fired back with strong boxing to keep things even.
In round two, after a brief clash of heads, Carlos Junior stunned Cauley with straights and a head kick before taking the fight to the ground. From there, he secured back control and locked in a rear-naked choke to secure the tapout championship victory.
Antonio Carlos Junior Bests Sullivan Cauley For PFL World Tournament Title In Brawl
Carlos Junior reached tonight’s final through victories over Karl Moore and Simeon Powell.
Cauley reached the final after picking up wins over Alex Polizzi and Phil Davis.