‘Shoeface Is Harming This Man’ – Fans React As Antonio Carlos Jr. Completely Outworks Simeon Powell At PFL Chicago To Reach PFL World Tournament Finals

Antonio Carlos Jr. is one fight away now from taking home his second piece of PFL hardware, scoring a decision over Simeon Powell during PFL Chicago to advance to the light heavyweight finals of the PFL World Tournament.

Carlos Jr. used his experience and grappling to control the pace from the opening round, working Powell to the fence early and often, landing knees and searching for openings. While Powell attempted to keep the fight at range, Carlos Jr.’s clinch work and pressure, as well as his takedown attempts, prevented that.

Carlos Jr. was able to score his sole takedown of the fight in the second round, getting right to Powell’s back. Powell had some moments throughout the second and third rounds, but the fight was mostly Carlos Jr. imposing his will on the British fighter.

Even a late outburst from Powell wasn’t enough, as the judges all gave the nod to Carlos Jr.

Carlos Jr., the 2021 PFL light heavyweight champion, advanced to tonight’s semifinal after defeating Karl Moore in May.

Powell’s loss to Jakob Nedoh in the finals of the 2023 PFL Europe light heavyweight tournament was the sole loss of his career prior to tonight. Powell advanced to tonight’s semifinal after finishing Karl Albrektsson in May.