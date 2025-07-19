“Textbook Performance” – Fans React To Corey Anderson In Complete Control Of Denis Goltsov In Heavyweight Return At PFL Champions Series 2

Corey Anderson appeared to make a statement in his first heavyweight bout in years, making relatively easy work of Denis Goltsov to open up the PFL Champions Series 2 card portion of PFL Cape Town.

The fight started with both men exchanging jabs and low kicks, but it was Goltsov who initially controlled the clinch exchanges against the fence. Anderson reversed position and scored a takedown, controlling Goltsov along the cage. Despite Goltsov managing to get back to his feet multiple times, Anderson’s grappling pressure was relentless.

In round two, Anderson continued to press before scoring another takedown. This time, he was able to take advantage of Goltsov’s fatigue and get into full mount, landing ground-and-pound from there and side control until the ref stepped in.

Corey Anderson Stops Denis Goltsov At PFL Cape Town

Textbook performance from Corey Anderson. I had no idea how he'd look at heavyweight, but he dominated Denis Goltsov #pflchampionsseries — J.L. Kirven (@JL_Kirven) July 19, 2025

Corey Anderson easiest underdog in the world! #PFLAfrica pic.twitter.com/Y4OmWaTo9B — AND NEW (@UfcWorldsBest) July 19, 2025

Corey Anderson showed that there’s levels pic.twitter.com/eQ69H3YH39 — BundleUpMMA (@BundleUpMMA) July 19, 2025

Tuned in to PFL rooting for Corey Anderson, great first round from him — Julius Walker (@YourFavJuiceBox) July 19, 2025

Nice start to the day with Corey Anderson ml. Cool to see Frankie Edgar in his corner #pflchampionsseries — Hollywood Hitters (@HollywoodHittrz) July 19, 2025

I wasn't sure about Corey Anderson looking good at heavyweight, but he just made Goltsov his b*tch #PFLAfrica #PFLCapeTown #PFLChampionsSeries — David Klen (@D_Klen11) July 19, 2025

This was Anderson’s first fight since defeating Karl Moore for the Bellator light heavyweight championship last year. It was also his first heavyweight bout since competing on, and winning, season 19 of The Ultimate Fighter.

This was Goltsov’s first fight since finishing previously-unbeaten Oleg Popov to become the 2024 PFL heavyweight champion.