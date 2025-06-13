‘Thad Jean By Robbery’ – Fans & Fighters Debate Thad Jean’s Narrow, Controversial Split Decision Win Over Jason Jackson In PFL World Tournament Semifinal

The rise of the “Silverback” continues, as Thad Jean edged out former Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson in a split decision in the main event of the PFL World Tournament semifinals event in Nashville.

As a result of his win, Jean will now meet former interim Bellator welterweight champion Logan Storley in the PFL welterweight World Tournament finals.

It was a back-and-forth encounter, with Jackson relying on his wrestling and clinch control. He landed multiple takedowns throughout the fight, pressing Jean against the fence. Jean, however, responded with some crisp striking, including a knockdown from a jab in the opening seconds of the fight.

Jean also made use of sharp counterstriking and did damage to the body in the later frames of the fight. While both men had their moments, it was Jean’s cleaner shots and timely reversals that most likely helped him earn the nod.

One judge each scored the bout 29-28 for a fighter, while the third had Jean winning all three rounds to seal the split decision in his favor.

Thad Jean by robbery #PFL — Tyler Hicks (@TH412_) June 13, 2025

I had it 29-28 Jason Jackson but in no way did I see it being 30-27 Thad Jean. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) June 13, 2025

Thad Jean.. the star continues to shine bright for the young fighter. Sky is the limit for him @PFLMMA #PFLWorldTournament — Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) June 13, 2025

Not a robbery



Close fight, but Thad Jean did more in the 1st and 3rd — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) June 13, 2025

I said robbery on a tweet originally but that was dumb. Was a close fight. I scored it for JJ. Biased though cuz I bet him.



Fan of Thad Jean though 🤝🤝🤝



Storely gonna be in trouble in August. — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) June 13, 2025

In no way, shape, or form did Thad Jean win that fight lol — Hurricane_Johnson🇺🇸 (@BenTheBear69) June 13, 2025

Was that a business (split) decision to give Thad Jean a title shot in #PFL?



Exceedingly close fight. Thought it was going to Jackson — BrittonHess (@BrittonHess) June 13, 2025

Thad Jean is legit! I can't wait for the fight vs Logan Storley. — Jason Jackson (@Caffeine5555) June 13, 2025

Huge win for Thad Jean over Jason Jackson. Mans got serious power. Gonna have to drill that takedown defence ahead of the Logan Storley finale fight. #PFLWorldTournament — Ian O'Neill (@ioneillmma) June 13, 2025

Jason Jackson was the last Bellator champ and beat 27-0 Yaroslav Amasov to win the belt. Thad just beat him at 9-0. Thad Jean is legit and has legit star potential. — Jason Jackson (@Caffeine5555) June 13, 2025

Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley for the 170 lb #PFLWorldTournament Championship is going to be insane!



Phenomenal fight. — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) June 13, 2025

As Jason Jackson was bouncing around expecting to win that, PFL knowing Thad Jean is a potential star in the making—that was a very predictable questionable decision.



Jackson 29-28, but close rounds.#PFL #MMATwitter — RotoBrady (@rotobrady) June 13, 2025

If Thad Jean didn’t tap out or was unconscious, those judges weren’t going to let him walk out there without a win. Disgusting — Big Leon (@Massive2355) June 13, 2025

Jean, an alumnus of the PFL Challenger Series from 2023, is now 10-0 in MMA, including a now 5-0 PFL record with three finishes in the PFL cage.

Jackson has now lost two of his last three. His April first-round win over Andrey Koreshkov had been a rebound after dropping his welterweight title last year to Ramazan Kuramagomedov.