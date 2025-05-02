‘Throw The Whole Promotion Away’ – Fans React To Valentin Moldavsky Earning Disputed Decision Win Over Sergey Bilostenniy In PFL World Tournament

Despite being rocked early in the fight, Valentin Moldavsky managed to battle back and come out on top over Sergey Bilostenniy in the co-main event of the PFL World Tournament first round event on May 1.

Bilostenniy and Moldavsky both had their fair share of hard strikes, with Bilostenniy looking for a quick start to controlling the fight. He used plenty of kicks, from heavy leg kicks to flashy spinning back kicks. Moldavsky looked to counter that by working combinations, eventually finding his rhythm and landing several left hands. Bilostenniy cracked Moldavsky and threw a flurry before the bell, but Bilostenniy managed to survive.

Moldavsky focused on body attacks in the second round, as well as answering Bilostenniy’s leg kicks with his own. Bilostenniy used effective head movement and counters to try and catch Moldavsky in his attacks. The exchanges were competitive, though Bilostenniy appeared to be landing the more clean and effective strikes. Moldavsky did press forward, however, looking to pressure Bilostenniy as the two went toe-to-toe.

Moldavsky then continued his pace by looking to use his grappling advantage, pressing Bilostenniy into the fence several times during the final frame. Moldavsky landed inside in the clinch, trying to wear him down.

Despite Bilostenniy’s strong work, Moldavsky was awarded the decision on all three judges’ scorecards 29-28.

No fucking way Moldavsky won that



Throw the whole promotion away — Kunath (@KunathMMA) May 2, 2025

I had Moldavsky. But why the fuck he won that. Pure robbery shit dude. if i was betting the opposite i would be so fucking mad lol — Fairuz Nordin (@AloshWanBissaka) May 2, 2025

how do people give moldavsky that second he did fuck all his best strike was a calf kick that didn’t really do much #PFLWorldTournament — Shamil Gazievomedov (@OnlyRuggs) May 2, 2025

As someone who won money off betting Moldavsky, I’m shocked that was unanimous lmao. Holy shit — Barry Galer (@toxic_mmaguy) May 2, 2025

Watched PFL cause I ended up with a bigish bet on Moldavsky



He got smoked, and they gave him the W



This sport sucks, even when you win — Dan Lifshatz (@DanLifshatz) May 2, 2025

You would think Bilostenniy is Muhammad Ali with the commentary glazing all over him. That said, Moldavsky looks slow and has made zero adjustments. Swallowed chalk here…probably going to hate it. — Ryan Payne (@RyanPayne32) May 2, 2025

Never watching pfl again even moldavsky surprised he won rigged — Luan Nguyen (@LuanNgu13233805) May 2, 2025

Holy shit, unanimous for Moldavsky is insanity — Scop (@s3llycopter) May 2, 2025

2-1 Moldavsky clear IMO, no money on the fight at all. #PFLWorldTournament — CalebMMA2025 (@Caleb2x___) May 2, 2025

Moldavsky, the former interim Bellator heavyweight champion, had defeated Ante Delija but lost to Linton Vassell, missing the heavyweight playoffs during the 2024 PFL season.

Bilostenniy had won three straight and eight of nine entering tonight’s bout.