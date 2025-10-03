“Truly A Slept On MMA Career” – Fans React As Corey Anderson Becomes PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion With Decision Win Over Dovlet Yagshimuradov At PFL Champions Series 3

Corey Anderson’s expert level grappling was too much for Dovlet Yagshimuradov to handle, as he scored an easy decision to become the PFL light heavyweight champion in the co-main event of PFL Champions Series 3.
Yagshimuradov found success in the opening round with his striking, briefly troubling Anderson, but Anderson shifted some momentum with a late takedown. Anderson began to use that to start his pressure of Yagshimuradov, working heavy clinch work and getting the better of him all around in the grappling department.
The effect was clear, as Yagshimuradov started to gas and slow down. By the championship rounds, Anderson’s dominance was clear, as he completely overwhelmed Yagshimuradov with pressure and nearly scored a TKO on multiple occasions, easily taking the judges’ scorecards.
Anderson’s run as a champion began when he won the then-Bellator light heavyweight championship in Dublin, Ireland, at a Bellator Champions Series event in March 2024.
Yagshimuradov, the 2024 PFL light heayvweight season champion, sees a seven-fight win streak snapped as a result of this loss.