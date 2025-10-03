“Truly A Slept On MMA Career” – Fans React As Corey Anderson Becomes PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion With Decision Win Over Dovlet Yagshimuradov At PFL Champions Series 3

Corey Anderson’s expert level grappling was too much for Dovlet Yagshimuradov to handle, as he scored an easy decision to become the PFL light heavyweight champion in the co-main event of PFL Champions Series 3.

Yagshimuradov found success in the opening round with his striking, briefly troubling Anderson, but Anderson shifted some momentum with a late takedown. Anderson began to use that to start his pressure of Yagshimuradov, working heavy clinch work and getting the better of him all around in the grappling department.

The effect was clear, as Yagshimuradov started to gas and slow down. By the championship rounds, Anderson’s dominance was clear, as he completely overwhelmed Yagshimuradov with pressure and nearly scored a TKO on multiple occasions, easily taking the judges’ scorecards.

Good for Corey Anderson, truly a slept on MMA career: #PFL #MMA



– Reached the top 10 of UFC ranks (10-5)



– PFL Champion



– Bellator Champion



– Made a lot of money — CouchCoachesMMA ☦️ (@CouchCoachesMMA) October 3, 2025

trying to remember why i became a fan of corey anderson a few years ago. i think it was cuz dana hated him and most the fanbase piled on him when i thought he was actually not that bad. — Ace̵̜̭̖̋ (@FanOfCombat___) October 3, 2025

Corey Anderson is the Jon Jones of the PFL — 🩸SouthernTea Sports Betting🩸 (@DamnSouthernTea) October 3, 2025

48-47 Corey Anderson is the craziest shit I have ever heard in my life #PFL #pfl #pfldubai — Brian Duponte (@Brianduponte42) October 3, 2025

Corey Anderson kinda looks similar to Jon Jones ngl. — Jith (@Jith_Smohn10202) October 3, 2025

Corey Anderson put Dovlet Yagshimuradov through Overtime again at #RoadToDubai. Conditioning and pace that paid dividends over a front-loaded threat.



Anderson dropped 40lbs in less than three months for this fight. Now 36 and 5yrs post-UFC, he just won a world title. #PFLDubai — Talen Guzman (@TalenGuzman) October 3, 2025

Corey Anderson wins the 205 strap by UD. Great performance in a pretty entertaining fight at times.



Bring on Carlos Jr. next!#RoadToDubai — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) October 3, 2025

Anderson’s run as a champion began when he won the then-Bellator light heavyweight championship in Dublin, Ireland, at a Bellator Champions Series event in March 2024.

Yagshimuradov, the 2024 PFL light heayvweight season champion, sees a seven-fight win streak snapped as a result of this loss.