Former Ranked UFC Heavyweight Alexandr Romanov Reportedly Signs With PFL

Alexandr Romanov, a former UFC heavyweight contender inside the top 15, has seemingly put pen to paper on a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Romanov was not re-signed by the mixed martial arts leader after fighting out his contract at UFC Edmonton last November, where he outpointed Rodrigo Nascimento to bounce back from a first-round submission loss to Jailton Almeida earlier in the year.

That result to “Malhadinho” marked the latest setback in the Moldovan’s plan to rise into title contention. He’d also previously fallen to both Marcin Tybura and Alexander Volkov.

Romanov will now look to pursue gold in different surroundings, and he appeared to reveal where by way of an Instagram bio change this week.

The @MMA_Matchmaker account on X first noted the addition of the PFL to the heavyweight’s bio, with Combat Sports Today later verifying the news with the Moldovan fighter himself.

Just confirmed with Alex that he has joined the PFL and will compete in April. https://t.co/45rbsIFCbp — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) January 27, 2025

It remains to be seen what the future will hold in the PFL for Romanov, who went 6-4 in the UFC. With reports of a debut in April, it would seem he’s likely to enter this year’s heavyweight tournament.

Rather than the traditional season format, culminating in title glory and a $1 million prize check for the victors, the PFL will be staging Grand Prix-style brackets moving forward, with the winners taking home $500,000 each.

The organization will also be creating divisional titles separate from the tournament, which Romanov could also pursue.