VIDEO: Abraham Bably Scores First PFL Africa Finish With Violent Last-Second, First-Round KO

Abraham Bably put on a violent display in the first PFL event in Africa, finishing Paul-Emmanuel Gnaze at the literal final second of the first round with a devastating right hand.

Bably and Gnaze opened with striking exchanges, as Bably landed early shots and Gnaze presses for clinches. After some back-and-forth control early on, Bably overtook momentum with a right hand that stunned Gnaze. Bably would score a takedown and land devastating ground-and-pound that nearly earned him a stoppage — even as Gnaze got back to his feet.

Bably didn’t let up near the round’s end, however, and found the finish when he landed a right hand that landed on the button, crumbling Gnaze to the mat.

Abraham Bably at the bell!😱#PFLCapeTown 🇿🇦 | TODAY | Grand Arena, GrandWest | Cape Town, South Africa | 2pm on ESPN+ | 🇺🇸10am on the PFL App pic.twitter.com/iPBUkJmUzM — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 19, 2025

With the win, Bably advances to the semifinals of the PFL Africa heavyweight tournament. The PFL Challenger Series alumnus now improves to 3-2 in the PFL after a pair of losses in PFL Europe last year.

Gnaze has now lost three of his last five.