VIDEO: Impa Kasaganay Scores Come-From-Behind Finish In Final 30 Seconds Of Fight With Andrew Sanchez At PFL World Tournament

By Thomas Albano

On the verge of potentially having a three-fight losing skid, Impa Kasaganay pulled off a highlight finish of Andrew Sanchez to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat during the preliminary card of the PFL World Tournament event in Hollywood, Florida.

Sanchez controlled most of the early portion of the fight, thanks to his takedown efforts. Sanchez followed this up in the second round by continuing to push the pace, landing counters and mixing in grappling exchanges.

Kasaganay did find more rhythm with his combinations in the second round, but it wasn’t enough to halt off Sanchez’s grappling efforts. But in the bout’s final minute, a right hand cracked Sanchez, causing him to faceplant. Kasaganay stayed on him, pouring punches on until the referee stopped the fight to solidify the comeback victory.

Kasaganay, who won the 2023 PFL light heavyweight season, rebounds from his loss to Dovlet Yagshimuradov in the 2024 light heavyweight finals and his loss to Fabian Edwards in the 2025 PFL middleweight World Tournament first round.

This is Sanchez’s second straight loss, following his loss to Sadibou Sy last year.

Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

