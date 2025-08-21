VIDEO: Impa Kasaganay Scores Come-From-Behind Finish In Final 30 Seconds Of Fight With Andrew Sanchez At PFL World Tournament

On the verge of potentially having a three-fight losing skid, Impa Kasaganay pulled off a highlight finish of Andrew Sanchez to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat during the preliminary card of the PFL World Tournament event in Hollywood, Florida.

Sanchez controlled most of the early portion of the fight, thanks to his takedown efforts. Sanchez followed this up in the second round by continuing to push the pace, landing counters and mixing in grappling exchanges.

Kasaganay did find more rhythm with his combinations in the second round, but it wasn’t enough to halt off Sanchez’s grappling efforts. But in the bout’s final minute, a right hand cracked Sanchez, causing him to faceplant. Kasaganay stayed on him, pouring punches on until the referee stopped the fight to solidify the comeback victory.

Impa Kasaganay Scores Comeback TKO Of Andrew Sanchez

Kasaganay, who won the 2023 PFL light heavyweight season, rebounds from his loss to Dovlet Yagshimuradov in the 2024 light heavyweight finals and his loss to Fabian Edwards in the 2025 PFL middleweight World Tournament first round.

This is Sanchez’s second straight loss, following his loss to Sadibou Sy last year.