VIDEO: Pouya Rahmani Cracks Slim Trabelsi To Score Quick TKO Victory At PFL Champions Series 3

In a battle of unbeaten heavyweights, Pouya Rahmani, after already besting him in a grappling match earlier this year, pulled off a hard-hitting, first-round finish of Slim Trabelsi at PFL Champions Series 3.

Trabelsi tried to establish the jab early, but Rahmani quickly turned things to his favor. Rahmani slipped him up on a flurry, but Trabelsi got his feet back under him.

Unfortunately for Trabelsi, one right hand quickly ended things, dropping him as Rahmani landed some follow-up shots to end things quickly.

Rahmani, who made his PFL debut tonight, now improves to 5-0 in MMA.

Trabelsi loses for the first time in professional MMa, falling to 8-1.