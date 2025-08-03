Power Slap Needs to be Stopped According to Expert Doctor

Power Slap must be stopped!

From the moment Dana White announced that slap-fighting would be his newest pet project in 2023, combat sports fans groaned in unison. Seemingly everyone in the mixed martial arts community lambasted the UFC CEO’s decision, calling the “sport” nothing more than sanctioned brain trauma.

But despite all the discourse, Power Slap has continued to flourish, bringing in nearly 30 million followers and close to 20 billion video views across multiple platforms.

Recently, famed family medicine physician and popular YouTuber Dr. Mike Varshavski expressed his frustration with the sport, suggesting that someone needs to step up and put a stop to a sport that forces fighters to take repeated blows to the head with no chance to defend themselves.

“Someone needs to come out and speak out against [Power Slap]… It needs to be stopped,” Varshavski said during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “It takes the worst part about combat sports and accelerates it. Why is boxing problematic? Repeat blows to the head if someone’s not protecting themselves. And here, the whole point is to not protect yourself and take blows. It’s literally taking the unhealthiest aspect and removing the healthiest aspect, which is all the cardio, the training that’s required to box.”

Power Slap isn’t the only thing that infuriates Dr. Mike these days

Unsurprisingly, Power Slap wasn’t the only subject Varshavski was frustrated with during his in-studio interview.

“I’d love to fight RFK Jr… He’s literally lying to the American public… Based on zero logic, zero understanding of how the vaccine works, he’s constantly saying unscientific things, and he’s in charge of our largest scientific agencies,” Varshavski added.

In February, the United States Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services after receiving his nomination for the role from U.S. President Donald Trump. RFK Jr.’s nomination and subsequent confirmation was met with widespread criticism, with many citing his well-known status as a conspiracy theorist and an anti-vaccine activist.

In 2023, RFK Jr. ignorantly claimed in an interview with Fox News that “autism comes from vaccines.” He also told the New York Post that that “Covid-19 is targeted to attack [on] Caucasians and black people” and that fluoride — a naturally occurring mineral that protects teeth against decay — was “associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”