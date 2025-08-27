Quinton Jackson Speaks On Raja Jackson’s Assault On Wrestler Syko Stu – ‘I Don’t Condone What My Son Did’

Quinton Jackson is seeking forgiveness in wake of his son’s shocking actions.
Last weekend, the former UFC champion’s son, Raja Jackson, attended a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, streaming the night live on his KICK channel. During the event, he clashed with wrestler Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, in a heated altercation that was briefly defused. Still unsettled, Raja was later cleared by the promotion to deliver a scripted payback, staging a dramatic in-ring clash as a continuation of the earlier dispute.
However, what was meant to be harmless scripted banter quickly descended into chaos once Raja received the green light from a production staffer. Still fueled by his backstage tensions and egged on by his livestream audience, Jackson Jr. dragged the animosity into the ring, slamming Stu hard onto the canvas before unleashing a relentless barrage of unanswered punches that left him unconscious until other wrestlers intervened.
While “Rampage” initially offered a measured response to the incident, he now had more to share publicly.
Quinton Jackson Breaks Silence After Son Raja’s Assault in Wrestling Ring
During a recent live stream on his KICK channel, Quinton Jackson addressed Raja’s attack on Syko Stu, grappling with his roles as both a father and a public figure. While he strongly condemned his son’s violent actions, he expressed a desire for reconciliation with the U.S. Army veteran turned pro wrestler.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department continues its investigation into Raja’s conduct, while it was confirmed on Wednesday that Stu has regained consciousness and is now able to communicate with his loved ones at the hospital.