Quinton Jackson Speaks On Raja Jackson’s Assault On Wrestler Syko Stu – ‘I Don’t Condone What My Son Did’

Quinton Jackson is seeking forgiveness in wake of his son’s shocking actions.

Last weekend, the former UFC champion’s son, Raja Jackson, attended a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, streaming the night live on his KICK channel. During the event, he clashed with wrestler Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, in a heated altercation that was briefly defused. Still unsettled, Raja was later cleared by the promotion to deliver a scripted payback, staging a dramatic in-ring clash as a continuation of the earlier dispute.

However, what was meant to be harmless scripted banter quickly descended into chaos once Raja received the green light from a production staffer. Still fueled by his backstage tensions and egged on by his livestream audience, Jackson Jr. dragged the animosity into the ring, slamming Stu hard onto the canvas before unleashing a relentless barrage of unanswered punches that left him unconscious until other wrestlers intervened.

Raja Jackson VS Syko Stu (Full Story)



Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, brutally knocks out Syko Stu after an incident earlier on despite receiving an apology and an opportunity to punch him once as payback and entertainment. He's a criminal and should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/I9X02d1JjP — Main Character (@aintgonnaletyou) August 24, 2025

While “Rampage” initially offered a measured response to the incident, he now had more to share publicly.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Quinton Jackson Breaks Silence After Son Raja’s Assault in Wrestling Ring

During a recent live stream on his KICK channel, Quinton Jackson addressed Raja’s attack on Syko Stu, grappling with his roles as both a father and a public figure. While he strongly condemned his son’s violent actions, he expressed a desire for reconciliation with the U.S. Army veteran turned pro wrestler.

“I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu,” Quinton Jackson said. “I don’t condone what my son did at all… I’m a father, so you know I gotta have my son’s back. But I’m gonna let justice play out. Being a father in hard moments like this, sometimes you’re proud of your kid and sometimes you’re not. At the end of the day you’re still a father… Hopefully one day I can meet SykoStu and shake his hand. I hope Syko Stu can forgive me as a dad for not understanding everything. Let’s see what happens”.

🚨 Rampage Jackson speaks on the incident involving his son Raja Jackson at the pro-wrestling event:



"I feel bad about what happened to SykoStu. I don't condone what my son did at all… I'm a father, so you know I gotta have my son's back. But I'm gonna let justice play out…… pic.twitter.com/l2Sk4CbVwZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 27, 2025

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department continues its investigation into Raja’s conduct, while it was confirmed on Wednesday that Stu has regained consciousness and is now able to communicate with his loved ones at the hospital.