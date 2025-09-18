Raja Jackson Arrested, Being Held On $50,000 Bond

Raja Jackson has been arrested as a result of his beatdown of wrestler Syko Stu during a professional wrestling event held in late August.

Per a report from TMZ, Jackson was taken into custody on the morning of September 18 and faces a felony charge. As of the evening, Jackson is still in jail and is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was involved in an incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event. During what had been an agreed upon run-in for the show, Jackson came into the ring and slammed wrestler Syko Stu — real name Stuart Smith — with such strength that Stu was legitimately knocked unconscious.

Jackson then proceeded to rain down blows on Smith, landing about two dozen punches before other wrestlers intervened to separate the two. The whole incident was captured on Jackson’s streaming account.

The incident came as a result of a miscommunication that occurred that morning, with Smith hitting Jackson after mistaking him for a wrestler who was going to be part of the show.

The two had agreed to work the incident into an angle on the program, although another wrestler during the livestream seemed to encourage Jackson to make sure Smith got a “receipt” for the incident.

Smith spent several days in the hospital with various injuries, at one point being in critical condition, but has since been released.

As a result of the incident, WWE, the UFC’s partner company under the TKO umbrella, cut ties with the Knokx Pro Wrestling promotion, which had been associated with the WWE ID (Independent Development) program.