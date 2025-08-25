Raja Jackson May Be Arrested ” it is an assault” Says Combat Sports Insider

Raja Jackson has been making headlines for the wrong reason after a troubling scenario that saw him shoot on a professional wrestler to a graphic degree at a recent show has many talking.

The son of Rampage Jackson attacked a professional wrestler known as Syko Stu, government name Stuart Smith, and the pro wrestler is reportedly in critical condition after Raja Jackson knocked him out with a slam and then connected on several full force punches after that.

Chael Sonnen took to his personal YouTube channel to discuss this situation as Sonnen said,

“If Raja attempts to take a defense in a court from a legal proceeding, the police have not arrested him, but we already know what happened and we’ve got it on video and it’s gross and it is an assault and it is outside of what was agreed upon in pro wrestling. And so many people have made this mistake in sport before thinking, well, it’s up to the referee, you know, whatever the referee says, but this is all part of sport.”

“If Stu comes out and says this was all part of the spot, if he just says those words, no matter how much you’re reworking reality in history, if he says those words, the police then look like fools. If Stu doesn’t say those words and say, ‘Hey, this was not scripted.’ As a matter of fact, he’s even given a confession.”

“He’s saying that he’s doing this for retribution for something else that I did. You have a legal right to defend yourself. That’s true. But there’s a sustainable difference between defense and vengeance. And one of them is instantaneous and one of them is premeditated.”

Raja Jackson’s unhinged attack and further details of the situation

Raja Jackson is now involved in a police investigation tied to this attack which was broadcast live on the streaming platform Kick which saw several pro wrestlers break up the attack. Knokx Pro Wrestling was the promotion this incident happened in and they have released a statement disavowing the behaviour shown at the recent show.

An angle involving Smith hitting Jackson with a beer can over his haad was said to be a planned incident to build to what would have been a worked match but that clearly went out the window. Some wrestlers who were involved in the show also mentioned that Smith was dealing with broken bones in his face as well as several missing teeth, reportedly.