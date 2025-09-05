Raja Jackson May Not Be Arrested, Explains Pro Wrestler and Former UFC Star

Raja Jackson continues to find himself to be a prominent topic of discussion in combat sports, for all the wrong reasons, as a prominent pro wrestler and mixed martial artist has weighed in on Jackson’s visceral assault of pro wrestler Syko Stu. The man with the real name of Stuart Smith has become widely known name overnight, unfortunately as the result of being knocked out by a Raja Jackson slam with several devastating, follow up ground and pounds on the unconcious Syko Stu.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tom Lawlor touched on this troubling situation with the former UFC veteran also being a respected professional wrestler which gives him unique anecdotal insights into this situation. When discussing the violent assault that transpired on widely seen livestream footage and if the combat athlete is surprised that Rampage Jackson‘s son has not been arrested as of yet, Lawlor said,

“Am I surprised that he hasn’t been picked up? No. And I think part of that is where it took place. I mean, pro wrestling, even today in 2025 and especially, you know, really on the independent level, is lawless to a certain degree… We’ve seen; I mean, there’s receipts when it comes to this. But the company itself, Knox Pro, was trying to handle this kind of in-house. So, no, I’m not surprised that Raja Jackson hasn’t been picked up at this point.”

“Nobody has your back. Whether you think it’s your best friends in the business, whether you think it’s a guy that you have beef with, whether it’s the promoters; pro wrestling is a thankless endeavor. At the end of the day, you’re on your own.”

Raja Jackson cut off by father, Rampage Jackson thinks son should go to jail

Raja Jackson is someone that his father Quinton Jackson has distance himself from and as the former UFC light heavyweight champion was expalining this on a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Jackson [via Uncrowned],

“He dishonored my name. I’m not cutting him off forever. I just haven’t talked to him. I talked to him after the s*** happened, and he hid the fact that he did this s***, and he put my other kids in danger, based off what the other people are saying [threatening them online]. I just can’t talk to him right now. “I need some time. I’m dealing with his attorneys and all this s***. I’m very disappointed in Raja. I’m not a perfect parent, so I don’t know what the protocol is to stop talking to your son when he f***ing goes out there and hurts somebody. He put the guy in the f***ing hospital.”