Raja Jackson, son of Rampage Jackson, Faces Potential Charges After Wrestler Is Hospitalized Live Broadcast – Unresponsive

Raja Jackson, son of retired UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, faces ongoing scrutiny after a serious incident involving professional wrestler Stuart Smith at a California wrestling event streamed on August 23, 2025. He attacked, assaulted, and hospitalized a wrestler who was then unresponsive.

The occurrence happened during a Knokx Pro Wrestling show broadcast on the Kick platform. During the event, Jackson entered the ring as Smith, known in the ring as Syko Stu, was participating in a match. Jackson hoisted Smith overhead, slammed him to the canvas, and then struck him multiple times while he appeared unresponsive until others intervened.

Prior to the violent incident, there had reportedly been a confrontation backstage where Smith allegedly struck Jackson, mistaking him for another wrestler. Footage recorded Jackson warning Smith and informing his online audience of his intentions to retaliate. Roughly half an hour after this exchange, Jackson made his way to the ring and attacked Smith during his scheduled bout.

Commentators in the wrestling community have since explained that although some limited physical contact may have been anticipated for the event, the force used by Jackson and the extent of Smith’s injuries were not expected or planned. Smith, a military veteran who uses wrestling as a form of therapy, required emergency medical attention and was hospitalized as a result.

Another video has surfaced were the refs try to help the veteran Wrestler who was beat up by Raja Jackson .

Following the event, Rampage Jackson addressed the situation publicly, assuring fans that Smith was conscious and in stable condition. He described the scenario as a staged performance that went outside of its intended limits. He further disclosed that Raja Jackson was suffering from a recent concussion at the time, suggesting he should not have been involved in any matches or physical gatherings.

Prominent figures in wrestling, including historian Dave Meltzer, highlighted the seriousness of the assault, noting its severity.

Prominent figures in wrestling, including historian Dave Meltzer, highlighted the seriousness of the assault, noting its severity.

The Kick platform has since suspended Raja Jackson, and law enforcement is actively investigating whether the assault was premeditated, which could lead to criminal charges.

Smith is said to be stable and recuperating, but doctors are monitoring him for long-term effects from the injuries. The episode has prompted renewed calls for stronger safety protocols in wrestling events.