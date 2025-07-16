Randy Couture Back Home, Recovering After Hospitalization Following Car Crash

MMA legend Randy Couture is back at home after spending time over the last week hospitalized following a car crash at a pro racetrack.

Per TMZ Sports, Couture was released from a burn center he was at and is now home recovering from injuries he suffered during practice runs at a racetrack in Kansas City. MMAFighting’s Damon Martin added that Couture is now undergoing outpatient treatments.

Couture suffered first and second-degree burns in the accident, as well as broken ribs and smoke inhalation.

Couture, an avid motorcyclist, was set to compete with the National Hot Rod Association, originally scheduled to make his debut later this year. Couture reportedly went through licensing in order to compete in the NHRA’s new Pro Mod program.

It is still unclear what caused the accident. The vehicle Couture was in was totaled in the accident.

Couture, a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, owns the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas — home to various professional fighters — and is a color commentator for PFL.