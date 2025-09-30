Rashad Evans is “going to go with Alex Pereira” vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Rashad Evans is interwoven into the history of the UFC’s light heavyweight title and weighed in on the upcoming battle for the crown between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira vs. Ankalaev 2 takes place on Saturday, October 4th in the UFC 320 main event and Evans recently gave his thoughts on the bout during an appearance on ‘The Bohnfire’ with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.

Their first fight took place in March at UFC 313 and for this sequel clash later on in the calendar year, ‘Suga’ Rashad Evans can see Pereira making some big adjustments after dropping the first Ankalaev fight by way of a unanimous decision.

When offering an overview of this meanignful matchup for the 205 pound crown he once held, Evans said [via MMA Junkie],

“This is a big fight for him because if he doesn’t win this fight, then his next step, he’s probably going to have to leave light heavyweight and go up to heavyweight. That would probably be the smartest move for him. I’m not saying that he can’t beat Ankalaev. But two in a row with him, it would be a tough one to go forward. Especially at the age he’s at right now. You don’t want to give anybody their eulogy or anything like that when they are a great performer, but at the same time, if he doesn’t win this fight, it’s like, do we plan on doing?”

Rashad Evans sees the Pereira vs. Ankalaev series evening up at UFC 320

Getting into the specifics of who he sees getting their hand raised when the dust settles this weekend, Evans stated [via MMA Junkie],

“I’m going to go with Alex Pereira. I feel he’s going to make the adjustments. I’ve got a lot of faith in his team. I think [Glover] Teixeira and Plinio [Cruz] are very good at making the adjustments that they need to. Alex, when I seen him last, he seems to be really locked in to doing what he needs to do in camp without the distractions and really just making sure he gets the training partners he needs to get. Fight from that place that he knows if he fights from that, he can win.”