Real American Freestyle Drops Big RAF 02 Card

Big names like Alexandr Romanov, Mason Parris, Helen Maroulis, Kyle Dake, and Nathan Tomasello are but a few of the athletes locked in for competition at the Bryce Jordan Center on October 25th in Tampa, Florida. Real American Freestyle has formally rolled out the entire fight card for RAF02 which is set to broadcast on FOX Nation. The promotion’s inaugural effort in Cleveland earlier this year, Real American Freestyle is coming out swinign with the sophomore effort and the full card reads as followed,

Mason Parris vs. Alexandr Romanov

Nathan Tomasello vs. Roman Bravo-Young

Helen Maroulis vs. Samantha Stewart

Jake Varner vs. Pat Downey

David Carr vs. Amr Reda

Kyle Dake vs. Boris Makoev

Cayden Henschel vs. Keelon Jimison

James Green vs. Tajmuraz Salkazanov

Real American Freestyle and a closer look at RAF 02

Chief Operation Officer as well as Co-Founder of Real American Freestyle Izzy Martinez commented on this RAF02 reveal when he said,

“RAF02 will build on the foundation created with RAF01, and give audiences the excitement they’ve been looking for with freestyle wrestling.” “We’ve got new and returning champions vying and protecting the title, and have created a lineup of the best athletes in the sport that cannot be missed.”

Real American Freestyle has a deep roster of pedigreed champions from NCAA, Olympic, and world championship levels. Featured standouts such as Bo Nickal, Darrion Caldwell, Wyatt Hendrickson, Jacob Cardenas, Beau Bartlett, Kennedy Blades, Matt Ramos, Mikey Caliendo, Sarah Hildebrandt, Audrey Jimenez, Zeltzin Hernandez, Lucía Guzman, Zahid Valencia, Trent Hidlay, Seth Gross, Kyle Snyder, Aaron Brooks, Austin Gomez, Real Woods, Will Lewan, and Parker Keckeisen are among a few of the standouts who have competed in RAF so far.

Nathan Tomasello puts his Bantamweight title on the line against Penn State alumni, Roman Bravo-Young. Helen Maroulis vs. Samantha Stewart is as high level of a matchup as you can make in the game of wrestling and encapsulates what RAF seems to want to embody.