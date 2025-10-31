Rising UFC Featherweight David Onama Sees steve Garcia as Gateway to Top 10 Status

David Onama enters Saturday’s main event at UFC Fight Night 263 with a clear objective: secure a victory over Steve Garcia and break into the UFC featherweight top 10.

David Onama Targets Top 10 After Steve Garcia UFC Main Event Win

Speaking at the pre-fight press conference, Onama articulated how this matchup represents the culmination of his journey and a critical stepping stone toward contention. “A win over Steve Garcia will definitely put me in the top 10 of the division. Getting a win over him, especially in the main event against a tough opponent, will boost me up for sure.”

The 31-year-old Ugandan fighter’s emphasis on the top 10 positioning shows the significance of this encounter, as both competitors sit just outside that threshold in the UFC rankings heading into November 1st. Garcia, ranked No. 12, carries a six-fight win streak with five of those victories coming by knockout.

Onama, ranked No. 13, has strung together four consecutive wins, most recently defeating former ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision in April.

When asked about his mindset heading into the bout, Onama maintained focus on the immediate task at hand rather than looking ahead. “I’m just focused on Steve Garcia right now. My time will come, like I said. Defeat him, get top 10, but for now, let’s focus on what’s in front of us and then see what’s next.”

David Onama Credits Factory X for Career Trajectory

The fighter credits his transformation to Factory X Muay Thai, the Colorado-based camp led by head coach Marc Montoya. When discussing his trajectory, Onama emphasized the collective environment. “The keys to why I’ve been so successful? For sure, it’s the team. I’ve trained at one of the best gyms in the world. Having those people around me, training with them, bettering each other, that’s what it is.”

Onama trains alongside featherweight contenders Youssef Zalal and Jonathan Martinez, as well as fellow top prospects like Chris Gutierrez.

The Ugandan fighter first watched Garcia’s career trajectory from a distance before the bout materialized. Onama noted his familiarity with Garcia’s work, particularly his performance against Calvin Kattar in July. “I’ve been watching Steve for a pretty long time, especially since he fought Kattar . When he called me out, I wasn’t surprised because I was actually thinking the same thing, that we could end up fighting in the future.”

The featherweight division landscape makes this main event particularly consequential. Alexander Volkanovski currently holds the title, while fighters ranked above both Garcia and Onama include Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes, Yair Rodríguez, Lerone Murphy, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Youssef Zalal. The top 10 represents prestige and also tangible movement toward title contention opportunities.

Onama characterized the matchup as mutually beneficial for both main event competitors. “It’s a very, very fun matchup between two guys who go for the finish and are exciting fighters.” The fighter’s striking-first approach has defined his recent performances, as he demonstrated against Chikadze by controlling the striking exchanges while maintaining grappling competency. This versatility positions him as a serious threat against Garcia’s knockout-heavy style.

Victory for either fighter establishes them as a legitimate threat to the established top 10, potentially opening doors to matchups against currently ranked opponents. For Onama specifically, a top 10 finish would align him with his Factory X teammate Zalal, creating a situation where two fighters from the same camp occupy top-15 status.