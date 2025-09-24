Ronda Rousey called out by Cris Cyborg amid Rousey seemingly teasing a potential comeback

Ronda Rousey evidently has a reknewed spark for mixed martial arts as evidenced by recent training footage and Cris Cyborg is throwing her name in the proverbial hat for return opponents if ‘Rowdy’ does in fact return to the sport. The former UFC and Strikeforce champion put the kibosh on a return at next year’s UFC White House card but Rousey did mention in conversation with The Lapsed Fan Podcast to ‘never say never’ regarding a competitive return to shoot fighting.

Over the weekend, the Olympic judo medalist shared training footage with Rousey looking sharp especially in the context of giving birth to her second child only a couple of months ago. Cris Cyborg retweeted a link from MMA Fighting regarding Rousey’s latest training footage and in her retweet indicated a desire for the long awaited dream fight between the two. This was evidenced by a post on X that has been embedded below.

There has been bad blood for years between Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey but their paths were never directly aligned for a contracted fight against one another.

Ronda Rousey’s message that corresponded with her recent training post

Ronda Rousey also captioned the Instagram post with her recent MMA training footage and outlining her broader journey over the last few years with the IG post reading as followed,

“From eight weeks after having a baby and eight years of stepping away from MMA to eight months postpartum and finding my love for it again. The first clip is my first session working with [coach AJ Matthews]. I was super self-conscious, embarrassed of how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants throwing punches so soon after having baby Pā’ū.”

“Second clip was yesterday, I’ve never laughed or smiled so much on the mat as I do these days. The last six months have been an absolute blast, feels like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders nothing is holding me back.”

Rousey is closing in on almost a decade of dormancy as her last pair of fights saw her get finished inside the distance by Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.