Sean Brady SLAMS Daniel Cormier Over Welterweight Rankings Snub ‘He didn’t know what to say’

Currently ranked as the number one contender in the UFC welterweight division, Sean Brady has expressed frustration after being omitted from Daniel Cormier’s list of top five welterweights during a recent interview.

Sean Brady Snubbed by Daniel Cormier

The US-born Sean Brady, who secured his position at the top of the division following a decisive win streak and a dominant performance against Leon Edwards at UFC London. Apparently he confronted hall of fame Cormier about the oversight during a weigh-in show.

According to Brady, Cormier appeared surprised and unable to justify the omission when questioned directly. Brady stated, “I’m number one and you didn’t even put me on the list,” highlighting his disappointment at not being recognized among the division’s elite despite his recent achievements. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said:

“I’m listening to DC do an interview with Brett Okamoto. And he’s naming his top five welterweights and I’m not on the list. So I confronted him on the weigh in show, he didn’t know what to say he was flabbergasted. Dude, I’m number one and you didn’t even put me on the list.”

Following UFC 315, the welterweight title landscape has shifted. Jack Della Maddalena emerged as the new UFC welterweight champion after defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision in Montreal. Speculation has already begun about his next opponent, with potential challengers including lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and several top-ranked welterweights. Despite Sean Brady’s number one contender status, the immediate title picture may involve a super-fight or other contenders, leaving Brady and others waiting for their opportunity. Ian Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov remain at the top of the rankings alongside Sean Brady.

Sean Brady holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and began his martial arts journey after being introduced to the sport by a friend. He first made a name for himself on the regional scene, capturing the Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight title and entering the UFC with an undefeated record. Known for his grappling skills and evolving striking game, Brady has built a reputation as a well-rounded and disciplined fighter. Since joining the UFC in 2019, he has recorded notable victories over opponents such as Kelvin Gastelum, Michael Chiesa, and Jake Matthews, and is recognized for his ability to finish fights by submission.

Sean Brady’s exclusion from Cormier’s rankings has drawn attention, especially given Brady’s current standing and recent accomplishments. Brady remains focused on his career, expressing readiness to face any top contender or to compete for the title.