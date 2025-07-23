News

Sean Strickland Suspension Extended Indefinitely By NSAC

By Thomas Albano

Sean Strickland will have to wait a while longer before a return to competition.

A hearing on his temporary suspension, intended to be heard by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on July 23, was voted to be tabled until another time. This means that Strickland will be unable to compete until the NSAC has its hearing and gives a formal punishment to Strickland.

The next potential time such a hearing could be held is next month, as the NSAC’s meetings are monthly.

“In connection with the June 29, 2025 contest held in Las Vegas, NV, which the respondent was not participating in as a combatant,” Nevada deputy attorney general Matthew Feeley said during the meeting (per MMA Fighting). “The respondent engaged in a physical altercation with a contestant immediately after the contestant’s bout.”

Sean Strickland Suspension For Tuff-N-Uff Incident Extended

The origins of Strickland’s suspension come from a Tuff-N-Uff event held on June 29, broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass, as Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis were in the corner of Miles Hunsinger as he took on Luis Hernandez.

Hernandez scored a second-round submission via guillotine choke and then immediately started taunting Strickland and the rest of Hunsinger’s team.

Strickland and Curtis entered the cage, with Strickland throwing punches, landing at least one, before security broke up the altercation.

Strickland last fought in February at UFC 312, coming up short in a middleweight title rematch with Dricus Du Plessis.

