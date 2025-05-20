Sean Strickland Wants Belal Muhammad Next – ‘After All The Trash Talk, Let’s Go.’

Sean Strickland is a former UFC champion who has another former titleholder, albeit in a different weight division now in his crosshairs. Belal Muhammad and Strickland have exchanged words with one another over the years as the politically divergent pugilists seemingly had no path toward fighting each other being that they’re in different weight divisions. The former kingpin of 185 pounds put ‘Remember The Name’ on blast recently as Sean Strickland said.

Sean Strickland said:

“Belal, you [expletive] sunny, sack up, dog. This is it. You can finally sack the [expletive] up, dude. All that [expletive] you talk, man, we can finally make it happen. Lost your belt. You know, you kind of got [expletive] up, I got [expletive] up. We should make that fight happen. That’d be a good one. I would love to fight Belal Muhammad. I mean, he said he wanted it. All that [expletive] he talks. I think if that’s what he still wants, and that’s what you want, I’m in. There’s nobody there for me.”

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad’s recent runs in the octagon

With Strickland falling short in his bid to regain his middleweight belt at UFC 312 and Muhammad dropping his welterweight belt at UFC 315, it would seem like some possibilities have opened up for both to faciliate making this fight now. While Strickland is 2-2 across his last four, he has been collidding with the elites of his weight division. After claiming the belt against Israel Adesanya, Strickland dropped the strap to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. After besting former title challenger Paulo Costa last June before losing for a second time against DDP in Feb. as he attempted to become a two time middleweight champion.

Conversely, Muhammad had an eleven fight unbeaten streak snapped by Jack Della Maddalena earlier this month in Montreal. Muhammad lost the gold in his attempted first defense ala Strickland and lost to JDM on points in what played out as a barnburner bout.