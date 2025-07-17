Sebastian Fundora: Sister Gabriela is “The Best Female Fighter in the World” and Where Life May Take Him After Boxing

Sebastian Fundora has collected multiple world titles in the boxing ring with his sisters Gabriela and Fabiola inspiring him along this journey of his that could maybe see him someday enter the ring in a different capacity. On a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts, Fundora touched on multiple topics as he prepares for a rematch with Tim Tszyu following their barnburner initial fight with their sequel clash serving as the penultimate fight of the night before Manny Pacquiao challenges for Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight crown.

His sister is a massively successful purveyor of pugilism as well and has cemented herself in the history books of the sport. When offering up his thoughts on sister Garbiela Fundora becoming the youngest undisputed champion, male or female, in the history of boxing at 22 years old, Sebastian Fundora said,

“Of course, of course, you know. Me and my father, we; my father’s always working with her, I’m always seeing her train. Seeing her do her thing in the ring and stamping to everybody that she’s the best female fighter in the world right now, it’s nice to see. It’s nice to see because I see how much work she puts in the ring. I see how much work she puts into the gym. Now instead of me saying it, it’s proven. So just the fact she goes out and does her thing, it’s great for the whole family.”

Sebastian Fundora on ‘interesting’ future path that pro wrestling may provide

Thw two siblings seem to have a strong bond which also came across when Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora attended a CMLL show ringside somewhat recently. Sebastian Fundora then articulated on social media that in another life, he could see himself endeavouring to be a professional wrestler. When discussing what the experience was like being ringside for one of the most established lucha libre promotions there is, Fundora stated,

“Oh yeah, it’s great, it’s great. My little, my youngest sister Fabiola, she’s a big wrestling fan right now with WWE. Of course Lucha is a whole different world, the crowd, the way they do things is a lot different over there but it’s still just as exciting. So right now I’m just watching all the wrestling with her, observing it all as a show. As entertainment but also as the sport itself. It’s interesting. It’s interesting, who knows where life takes me after boxing? I feel like I have the size for it. Maybe put on some weight. but who knows in the future?”

When the idea was suggested to pair up boxing’s tallest champion in the current pound for pound landscape with the shortest wrestler on whatever roster he joins if he does step into the wrestling ring someday, Fundora quipped,

“[laughs] You know what, a mini me, that would be pretty cool.”