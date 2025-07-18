Shara Magomedov and UFC 318 Fighter Got “Some Good Sparring In” “For Our Upcoming Fights”

Shara Magomedov prepares to return to the cage next week and he has been getting in some great rounds with one of the featured fighters on this weekend’s UFC pay-per-view offering. As a recent guest on Bowks Talking Bouts, Robert Valentin touched on multiple topics leading into his battle with Ateba Gautier at UFC 318 on Saturday, July 19th.

Valentin has engaged in cross training efforts at Bangtao Muay Thai and Syndicate MMA (when out in Las Vegas). While getting in work in Thailand at Bangtao, Shara ‘Bullet’ is someone that Valentin has sharpened his tools with. When discussing some of the sparring rounds he has had with Shara Magomedov in recent times, Valentin said,

“Yeah, so Shara is coming to Phuket also already for a long time. As people know, he’s mainly a striker. So that’s a good place for him and in Bangtao, we get some good sparring in together. Yeah, working together for our upcoming fights. He’s fighting the week after me in Abu Dhabi. So it was perfect timing to kind of put our camps together and get in there and strike a little bit.”

Shara Magomedov’s upcoming test in Abu Dhabi

While Valentin prepares to do battle on the 19th, Shara Magomedov will have his own in-cage assignment on July 26th. At Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Magomedov returns to action in an intriguing middleweight matchup against former multi-division TKO champion Marc-Andre Barriault.

Barriault recently snapped a three fight losing skid and did so in emphatic fashion on home soil. The Quebec-born fighter secured a knockout victory less than ninety seconds into his bout against Bruno Silva at UFC 315 in Montreal. For Shara ‘Bullet’, Magomedov aims to rebound from the first professional loss of his MMA career against Michael ‘Venom’ Page on February 1st. The native of Russia aims to redicret the narrative to how fans were talking about him when Magomedov secured a stunning double spinning backfist finish in the second stanza against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 last October.