Skye Nicolson Loves What Jake Paul Is Doing, Wants “Flat Footed” Amanda Serrano

Skye Nicolson had positive words for Jake Paul’s efforts as a promoter but had less than kind words for arguably the biggest fighter he promotes, Amanda Serrano. During an interview with SheKicks, Nicolson touched on topics related to Serrano, Paul, and her own career prospects going forward.

The Australian native has long wanted a fight with the decorated seven-division champion but Sky Nicolson seems to think that ship has sailed with a Serrano bout as Skye Nicolson said,

“I don’t believe I’ll ever get the opportunity to face Amanda Serrano. She’s at the end of her career now. She knows I’m a banana skin opponent for her.” “I have the speed and the footwork and the angles to trouble her. She’s a very flat footed fighter. But unfortunately I think the opportunity to fight her has passed now.”

Turning her attentions to Serrano’s promoter, the 30-year-old had praise for Jake Paul at least through the lens of what he is doing with Most Valuable Promotions as Nicolson stated,

“I’m glad that he’s trying to give women’s boxing more limelight. He signed a lot of female fighters and really tried to push women’s boxing onto mainstream platforms. So you definitely can’t knock what he’s doing in the boxing world in that sense.” “The misfit stuff and the very lopsided weight division fights, less intrigued by that. But I love what he’s doing for women’s boxing at the moment.”

Skye Nicolson and her future aspirations in the sport of boxing

As far as her next in-ring assignment, the former WBC featherweight champion looks to make a statement for women’s boxing and when asked if she thinks she is the most exciting pugilist at 122lbs, Nicolson quipped,

“I believe I am the best in this division. And I think the boxing world will start to see that as well. I think my next fight is going to be a really big statement for the 122lb division and for women’s boxing in general.” “I think that’s going to be an opportunity for me to really showcase what I can do.”

In summation, Skye Nicolson wants to be remembered as one of the greatest fighters worldwide and not just someone who is popular but pedigreed as well. In describing her long term mindset for her boxing career in this vein, Nicolson said,