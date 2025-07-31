Stamp Fairtex Returns at ONE 173! Big Next Bout Has Been Booked for November

Stamp Fairtex is preparing for her return to competitive combat and the former three sport champ will return to the ONE Circle with a defined date and opponent locked in. One of the sports that Fairtex has held ONE gold in is kickboxing and she will be returning to action under that ruleset in the fourth quarter of the calendar year.

Kana Morimoto will be stepping into the ring against Stamp at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan which transpires on November 16th. The long awaited return of one of the promotion’s biggest stars will come at ONE 173 in what is a massive matchup that bolsters that card.

Stamp Fairtex returns after over a year on the sidelines after sustaining an injury while training for a planned fight last Summer. Fairtex was initially slated to defend her ONE atomweight MMA title against Denice Zamboanga in June 2024 before a torn meniscus scrapped the bout and put Stamp on the bench for the foreseeable future. The rehabilitation path has clearly paid dividends as the only person to win ONE titles under MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing rules.

Stamp relinquished her MMA strap to keep the division moving while she was recovering and Zamboanga was upgraded to the ONE atomweight champion outright after previously holding the interim crown. Zamboanga will also compete on the same card that mars stamp’s return as Zamboanga aims to defend her atomweight MMA strap against Ayaka Miura at ONE 173.

Stamp is BACK 🔥 The former three-sport World Champion returns to the Circle against Japanese sensation Kana in an atomweight kickboxing blockbuster at ONE 173 in Tokyo! Secure your tickets now at the link in our bio, and don't miss this monumental event on November 16! 🇯🇵… pic.twitter.com/tGiqVTi2HC — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 30, 2025

Stamp Fairtex and her pedigree in kickboxing

With Stamp Fairtex once again returning to competing under kickboxing rules, it’s only fitting to look back at her championship body of work within the ONE Circle under that ruleset. Stamp would cement herself as the ONE atomweight kickboxing champion in October 2018 when she bested Kai Ting Chuang on points. Fairtex would win that outing by way of a unanimous decision at ONE Championship: Kingdom of Heroes in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stamp would then focus on Muay Thai for her next couple of bouts where she bested Janet Todd to claim the crown then defended her atomweight Muay Thai belt against Alma Juniku. Alas, Fairtex would then return to kickboxing only to lose her claim to the ONE Championship atomweight throne when she lost to the aforementioned Janet Todd in February 2020.