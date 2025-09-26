Stanford Grad Dante Kirkman looks to maintain Unbeaten Boxing record in Return bout

Undefeated middleweight combatant Dante Kirkman who boasts a record of 5-0 with 2 stoppages is preparing to make a quick return to action. He will do so as he enters the ring in a bout slated for six-rounds in a fight where the opponent has yet to be announced. The contest will transpire at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Promoter Roy Englebrecht’s will oversee the card set for October 23rd for the Fight Club OC series.

Kirkman notably graduated from Stanford University earlier on in 2025 is now fully streamlining his attentions to his pro boxing career. Speaking to his keenness to put on a great performance for Southern California fans as Dante Kirkman said,

“I’m grateful to be back in the ring so soon after my last fight. Staying active is one of the most important things for a young fighter like myself. Every time I step into the ring, I gain more experience, more confidence, and I sharpen my craft.”

“I’m ready to show the progress I’ve made since my last fight and continue proving why I belong among boxing’s top prospects.”

Dante Kirkman knows “the sky’s the limit” in his boxing career

Fighting in Southern California for the first time, Dante Kirkman is excited to bolster his fanbase with an emphatic win, as Kirkman stated,

“This is my first time fighting in Southern California, and it’s something I’m looking forward too. Fight Club OC has a great reputation, and I know the fans here love boxing and bring great energy. I want to give them a performance that excites them and makes them remember my name. To be part of this stage is an honor, and I’m ready to bring the fire to Costa Mesa.”

Building on his boxing career comes with acknowledging the support from his team, as Kirkman quipped,

“No fighter can make it on their own—it takes a team that believes in you, pushes you, and guides you in the right direction. I’m fortunate to have the right people in my corner, and together we’re building my career step by step. My job is to stay disciplined, stay hungry, and keep giving everything I have every time I fight. With an outstanding team behind me, I know the sky’s the limit.”

Kirkman’s next bout under the Fight Club OC keeps advancing him within the sweet science where is known as one of boxing’s most promising middleweights with a unqiue confluence of intelligence and athletic capability.