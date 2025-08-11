“Sue Me.” Piers Morgan Walks Back On Statements About Jake Paul’s Crap Fights After Legal Threat

Piers Morgan has walked back previous comments he made suggesting that Jake Paul’s boxing matchups were fixed.

In a social media post on August 9, Morgan says comments he made about the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s in-ring career being “boring staged b*******” were more in regard to the opponents that Paul faces.

Morgan claims his comments were not to be taken as his fights being pre-determined stage shows.

The broadcaster and media personality also said Paul was welcome onto his YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, any time to debate him.

I posted a few weeks ago that Jake Paul’s boxing career has been “boring staged bullsh*t.” What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal… — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 9, 2025

Piers Morgan Takes Back Remarks That Jake Paul Fights Are Staged

“His fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers and therefore are not a good look for the sport,” Morgan said in his statement. “I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal. But if reports are correct that Jake is now in negotiations to fight Anthony Joshua, that would obviously be a seriously credible bout against one of the best heavyweights in the world.

“Jake is welcome to come on Uncensored to discuss this, and verbally slug it out with me, anytime.”

Paul came into Morgan’s crosshairs around the time of his June 28 bout with Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. — a bout that faced plenty of criticism from the boxing community for its one-sided nature and the credibility of Chavez Jr. Morgan blasted the opponents in Paul’s fight history, from YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, to retied MMA fighters including Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, as well as former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson — who hadn’t fought professionally in about 20 years.

Morgan remarked that Paul was “killing boxing with this boring staged b******.” Paul, in response, threatened legal action against anyone who’d remark his fights were staged.

Morgan jumped on hearing such remarks, taking to social media on June 30 to dare Paul to bring litigation.

The fights are crap. Sue me! https://t.co/rePeD3fZP9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2025

Paul is currently 12-1 in boxing, with his sole loss coming against Tommy Fury, cousin to former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. As previously mentioned, rumors have been swirling about a potential fight between Paul and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.