Syko Stu Details Brutal Injuries Caused By Raja Jackson After Being Released From Hospital

Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) has been discharged from the hospital following the harrowing incident.

Last month, the pro wrestler found himself at the center of chaos during a KnokX Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles. What began as playful banter with Raja Jackson, who was live streaming the night on his KICK channel, was momentarily diffused, only to resurface later.

Still fuming, Jackson was given the green light by the promotion to exact scripted revenge on Stu, setting the stage for a dramatic in-ring showdown that played off their earlier clash.

However, the playful banter quickly got out of hand after Jackson was given the green light by a production staffer. Fired up by backstage tensions and encouraged by his livestream audience, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson carried the fight into the ring, slamming Syko Stu hard to the mat and unleashing a series of unanswered punches that left him unconscious before other wrestlers rushed in to stop the assault.

Raja Jackson VS Syko Stu (Full Story)



Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, brutally knocks out Syko Stu after an incident earlier on despite receiving an apology and an opportunity to punch him once as payback and entertainment. He's a criminal and should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/I9X02d1JjP — Main Character (@aintgonnaletyou) August 24, 2025

Syko Stu Home Recovering After Tooth Loss And Fractured Maxilla Bone

Syko Stu, together with his partner Contessa Patterson, took to social media on Sunday to share an update with fans. The U.S. Army veteran turned pro wrestler confirmed in a statement that he had finally been released from the hospital after being seriously injured during Raja Jackson’s assault.

The post detailed that while Syko Stu is recovering well, he endured significant injuries, including fractured jaws, a broken maxilla bone, and the loss of several teeth.

“Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.

“He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. With love and respect, Contessa Patterson & Stuart Smith (aka SykoStu).”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department continues to probe Jackson’s actions, though no charges have been filed against him so far.