Tamerlan Dulatov Foresees One Way Traffic at Oktagon 78 vs. Henrique Melo

While he steps in the cage with a fellow unbeaten pro fighter on Saturday, Tamerlan Dulatov has a calm, understated confidence about who’s 0 will go.

Tamerlan Dulatov clashes with Henrique Melo at OKTAGON 78: Eckerlin vs. Trušček on October 18th. Dulatov appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to break down Henrique Melo, who also boasts a 2-0 professional record as Dulatov does.

Melo has a pair of unanimous decision wins in the BFC cage and is making his Oktagon specific debut here. When offering up his thoughts on Melo’s skill set and resume as a fighter, Dulatov said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Well, to be honest, I found his two fights. Like you said, both fights was both unanimous decision, but I saw his Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt like he’s always searching the takedown. He’s always looking for takedowns and then on ground game he starts like his game, little bit ground and pound. To be honest, he’s a solid fighter.”

“Like he know how to stand up, he know how to fight. But not his grappling, not his wrestling and even not his striking like make me feel, hey, man, I have to be careful. Of course, it’s MMA fight. He have two-zero. I have two-zero. We do both have not the biggest experience right now. So of course everything can happen but he’s like; when I would say it’s right now, when he will come to my gym, and we will make a sparring, it will be like; you would see like very, very one side sparring, you know.”

Tamerlan Dulatov thinks he’s better than Henrique Melo “in any kind of discipline”

As he kept delving into the machinations of this matchup over the weekend, Tamerlan Dulatov continued [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Like he’s; to be honest, not making him like bad or anything else, the truth is he can’t; like I said yesterday in an interview, if he going to bring me down on the ground, what I don’t think that he can wrestle me. But if we’re going to go down on the ground and he will start grappling, I don’t start getting up. I will grapple with him. If he want to stand up, I will stand up with him. If he go to wrestling, I will wrestle with him. So like I know I’m in any kind of discipline better than him, so. But he’s a solid fighter, yeah.”