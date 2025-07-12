The Brutal Truth About Mike Tyson’s Chin: Butterbean Reveals What the World Never Saw

Butterbean does not rate Mike Tyson’s durability inside of the ring as the endeared pugilist chases possible fights with both ‘Iron’ Mike himself and Tyson’s prior in-ring adversary. During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the man known as Eric Esch touched upon several subjects including multiple prospective opponents he would like to fight.

When discussing how he would see a potential future fight against Jake Paul playing out while referencing the influencer’s contest against Mike Tyson, Butterbean said,

“I’ll be honest, after the fight Mike had with Jake, I don’t think it would even be a close fight. I think I would destroy him that quick. Tyson does not have a chin. Mike cannot take a punch. If you’ve noticed, he’s been knocked out many times. Buster Douglas knocked him out, Kevin McBride knocked him out. Funny thing is, I fought a guy who knocked both those guys out—and I knocked him out.”

Butterbean calls out Brock Lesnar for desired comeback tour

Butterbean dropped 220 pounds and now seems keen on getting back into the ring with a former UFC heavyweight champion also in his crosshairs. This was expressed furing a seperate interview with Bloody Elbow, Esch stated his eagerness to throw down with the former WWE champion in a shoot fight (plus several other big name heavyweights through multiple excerpts fron the chat)\ when Butterbean quipped [via Bloody Elbow],

“I would’ve loved to have fought [Mike] Tyson back in the day. I would still like to fight Tyson.”

“I’d love to fight Brock Lesnar. That would be a good fight. I wanna fight that people want to see and would be a challenge for me also. Brock would be a challenge, just like Jake would be a challenge. Tyson is in there. I’m just out there for a good fight that makes sense.”

“Somebody like Evander Holyfield, who is going to hit, run, and jab, wouldn’t be the fight for me.”

“I wanna fight someone who wants to fight.”