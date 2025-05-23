‘The Devil in ONE’ Ali Abdelaziz Blasts Matt Hume for Nearly ‘Ruining’ Reinier de Ridder’s Career

Ali Abdelaziz is not exactly known as someone who minces words with the polarizing MMA manager putting a powerful higher up in the ONE Championship hierarchy on blast. The Dominance MMA figurehead put Matt Hume in his proverbial crosshairs recently and it all stemmed from sentiments tied to Reinier de Ridder.

Speaking with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Ali Abdelaziz echoed some feelings that have been put out there by RDR himself who felt like his last couple of years as a contracted ONE combatant were far from ideal. The former two division ONE Championship titleholder even went as far as to caution prospective ONE combatants frm signing a contract with the promotion. Hume is a legendary former competitor within mixed martial arts and has served as the ONE Senior VP of Competition for years now. The reverance to Hume does not resonate with Ali Abdelaziz who got biblical with his characterization of the ONE VP when Abdelaziz said,

“Matt Hume-biggest scumbag in the history of MMA. I can tell you this, 100%. And I’ll keep it at that. I have all the proof. He’s a very bad guy, and he almost ruined this guy’s life. But also, when you-when nobody has a plan, God always has a plan. And Matt Hume was the devil, you know? That’s all I’m going to tell you. I don’t know how this guy ever did martial arts. He’s one of the biggest scumbags I’ve ever seen on the planet.I think ONE FC will be a much better place without this guy. He ruined so many people’s careers. He blackballed people. He cheats. He does everything wrong. And, you know, he just-he almost ruined this guy’s career.”

Ali Abdelaziz continues on the Matt Hume and Reinier de Ridder situation

Ali Abdelaziz mentioned that one day he would be able to talk about Reinier de Ridder‘s struggles in ONE and that RDR’s career mishandling is a microscom in Abdelaziz’s eyes as to how the former MMA pioneer has handled the careers of many ONE Championship fighters over the years. While de Ridder is riding an impressive three fight win streak in the UFC with a statement win over the previously unbeaten Bo Nickal, it is clear that there is still no love lsot between Abdelaziz, Matt Hume, and ONE Championship by proxy.