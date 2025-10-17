“Together We Did The Impossible” – MMA World Tributes Coach Duke Roufus Following His Passing

The martial arts community, including prominent names throughout the world of MMA, are pouring out their respects to famed coach Duke Roufus, who passed away in his sleep on the evening of October 16. He was 55 years old.
Scott Joffe, a head coach at Roufusport — the gym established by he, Roufus, and Anthony Pettis — confirmed the news of Roufus’ passing in a statement on his Facebook page.
“Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer — he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts,” Joffe said. “His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.
“Though we grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke’s enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence. The culture he built — rooted in respect, hard work, and family — will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch. His impact will echo in every strike, every lesson, and every victory that bears the Roufusport name. Champions. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”