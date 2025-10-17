“Together We Did The Impossible” – MMA World Tributes Coach Duke Roufus Following His Passing

The martial arts community, including prominent names throughout the world of MMA, are pouring out their respects to famed coach Duke Roufus, who passed away in his sleep on the evening of October 16. He was 55 years old.

Scott Joffe, a head coach at Roufusport — the gym established by he, Roufus, and Anthony Pettis — confirmed the news of Roufus’ passing in a statement on his Facebook page.

“Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer — he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts,” Joffe said. “His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.

“Though we grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke’s enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence. The culture he built — rooted in respect, hard work, and family — will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch. His impact will echo in every strike, every lesson, and every victory that bears the Roufusport name. Champions. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”

MMA World Pays Respects To Duke Roufus

Absolute legend. True fighter and coach. RIP Duke. 🙏 https://t.co/qPTQm57Ekq — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) October 18, 2025

Awful news to read. Duke Roufus was always awesome to run in to, one of the coolest dudes along with being a high level fighter and coach.



RIP legend 🪦🙏 https://t.co/YBGKeEaLQs — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) October 18, 2025

Rest easy to a combat sports legend, Duke Roufus. pic.twitter.com/5TObKoy9Ll — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) October 18, 2025

Shocking news.



Duke Roufus was a legendary coach and a great man. He was just in Dubai with Sergio Pettis.



I’m so sorry to hear this. My heart goes out to his family and friends. https://t.co/drnLBMJZrJ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 18, 2025

Just saw the tragic news that coach Duke Roufus passed away.



Duke was a legend in combat sports. Trained so many champions and remained one of the best coaches over so many years. Tragically gone too soon pic.twitter.com/MpX8dbldxc — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 18, 2025

RIP DUKE ROUFUS.



YOUR IMPACT ON THE MMA WORLD WILL LIVE ON FOR GENERATIONS. pic.twitter.com/zvWTW1ZaT7 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 18, 2025

Legendary MMA coach Duke Roufus has died, according to a Facebook post by his Roufusport business partner Scott Joffe



Roufus, 55, coached so many greats… from Anthony Pettis to Tyron Woodley to Ben Askren and so many others. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t1LkQQe2tL — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 18, 2025

Apparently Duke Roufus passed away. Terrible news. pic.twitter.com/8WU5B4x5Xn — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) October 18, 2025

What. Incredibly heartbreaking news. RIP Duke Roufus https://t.co/k61mXiCkec — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 18, 2025

RIP Duke Roufus



You left your mark on this sport pic.twitter.com/WeRWea5FmD — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 18, 2025

Duke Roufus was one of the brightest minds in MMA history.



He played a major part in the lives of so many fighters and he elevated them all.



Gone too soon. RIP Duke.



The sport will never forget you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pfmr14IJkw — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) October 18, 2025

Anthony Pettis confirms legendary coach Duke Roufus has passed away. Tragic news.



MMA community is lesser without his knowledge. Condolences to his loved ones ❤️ https://t.co/tuCTcKKcm8 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 18, 2025

Oh my god this is awful man, Duke was extremely kind and respectful anytime we interacted on social media and through our brief interactions in person you can just tell his love for this sport was one of a kind. RIP to an incredible coach and legend of the sport🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/E6TtTaRFuU — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) October 18, 2025

RIP Duke Roufus. || A kind man who always greeted me with a smile. My love to all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/wBZqBq2DlM — Ryan Loco 📸 (@RyanLoco) October 18, 2025