Tony Bellew could see Carl Froch fight Darren Till if it “makes sense financially” for ‘The Cobra’

Tony Bellew can see Carl Froch making a return to the ring and Bellew isn’t ruling out donning the gloves one more time himself. Bellew expressed these sentiments recently during an exclusive interview with Pundit Arena. The discussions about Froch returning to the ring have been ignited by Darren Till’s call outs of ‘The Cobra.’

After Till’s last fight where he halted Luke Rockhold inside the distance at Misfits Boxing 22, the former UFC welterweight champion then put Froch in his proverbial crosshairs. Froch hasn’t competed since May 2014 when he stopped George Groves in the eighth round of their high stakes rematch inside of Wembley Stadium for the IBF world super middleweight championship.

Bellew thinks that if the money is right, he thinks that Carl Froch could be convinced to compete under Queensberry Rules once more as Bellew said,

“After the Darren Till fight, Carl fed into the narrative that he’s willing to get back in a boxing ring. I think he’s missing it. I think if it makes sense financially enough for Carl, he’ll do it.”

Tony Bellew isn’t ruling out his own return to the ring either

Tony Bellew also mentioned in this referenced interview that everyone does have a price. With the conversation touching on if Carl Froch would get out of retirement to fight Till but pivoting to Tony Bellew’s thoughts on mounting his own comeback, Bellew stated,

“I don’t really have a name I want to fight. But listen, we’ve all got a price. Do I want to? No. But then I’m stupid enough to say I would never do it? No I’m not. Because like I said before, we’ve all got a price. If someone was to stump up enough money, you’ve got me. If Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have got a price, then so does the fat boy from Liverpool.”