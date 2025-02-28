Tony Ferguson’s First Post-UFC Fight Set As GFL Announces ‘Legendary’ Dillon Danis Clash

Tony Ferguson is preparing to compete for the first time in 14 years under a banner other than the UFC.

Last month, Ferguson inked a deal with the newly launched MMA promotion, Global Fight League (GFL), after parting ways with the UFC. His departure came on the heels of a historic eight-fight losing streak that spanned over four years.

On Friday, the GFL, which will feature a unique team-based format, announced that “El Cucuy” will represent Team Los Angeles, led by UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva, in an upcoming lightweight showdown against the polarizing Dillon Danis of Team New York.

However, key details such as the fight date, venue, and other specifics have yet to be revealed.

You asked, we listened! Our most requested bout is now official as Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson squares off with Dillon “El Jefe” Danis in a legendary Lightweight matchup. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/kI5owGVC0k — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 28, 2025

Ferguson last stepped into the Octagon at UFC Abu Dhabi last August, where he suffered a first-round submission loss to welterweight veteran Michael Chiesa.

The 41-year-old Californian once rode the wave of a dominant 12-fight win streak and held the UFC interim 155-pound title. However, his trajectory took a sharp downturn after a grueling war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Meanwhile, “El Jefe” has made more headlines for controversies than actual fights inside the cage. Despite being signed with Bellator, Danis only competed twice under the promotion’s banner, securing first-round submission victories in both outings. His last MMA appearance dates back to June 2019 at Bellator 222, where he made quick work of Max Humphrey.

Danis last stepped into combat sports action in a boxing match against YouTuber-turned-WWE star Logan Paul at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – PRIME Card in October 2023. The fight took a wild turn when the 31-year-old New Jersey native attempted to lock “The Maverick” in a chokehold, resulting in his disqualification in the sixth round.

“El Jefe” is lined up to face KSI in a 185-pound showdown, headlining Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The matchup was previously canceled in January 2023 after Danis withdrew just a week before fight night without providing a specific reason.