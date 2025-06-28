UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 317 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will face off for the lightweight title. While in the co-main event, Alexandre Pantolja will look to defend his flyweight belt against Kai Kara-France.
Elsewhere on the main card, Brandon Royval will face Joshua Van at flyweight; Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano will clash at lightweight; and Payton Talbott will face Felipe Lima in a bantamweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC 317 results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV
- Lightweight Championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
- Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France
- Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
- Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima
Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
- Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
- Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+/Disney+
- Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith
- Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines