UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 317 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will face off for the lightweight title. While in the co-main event, Alexandre Pantolja will look to defend his flyweight belt against Kai Kara-France.

Elsewhere on the main card, Brandon Royval will face Joshua Van at flyweight; Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano will clash at lightweight; and Payton Talbott will face Felipe Lima in a bantamweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC 317 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV

Lightweight Championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+/Disney+

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith