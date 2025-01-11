UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Results & Highlights (4PM ET)

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, top-ten strawweights (#6) Mackenzie Dern and (#8) Amanda Ribas will clash. While in the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio will face Carlston Harris in a welterweight matchup.

Two fighters missed weight at the weigh-ins; Jose Johnson missed the flyweight limit by 2.5 pounds and Ihor Potieria missed the middleweight limit by 2 pounds. Both fighters will be fined a percentage of their fight purse.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET):

Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

Middleweight: César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Featherweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Uroš Medić

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4PM ET):

Flyweight: Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

Middleweight: Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

Lightweight: Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden

Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith

Women’s Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes

Women’s Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova