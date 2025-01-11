UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Results & Highlights (4PM ET)

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, top-ten strawweights (#6) Mackenzie Dern and (#8) Amanda Ribas will clash. While in the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio will face Carlston Harris in a welterweight matchup.
Two fighters missed weight at the weigh-ins; Jose Johnson missed the flyweight limit by 2.5 pounds and Ihor Potieria missed the middleweight limit by 2 pounds. Both fighters will be fined a percentage of their fight purse.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET):
- Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
- Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
- Middleweight: César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
- Featherweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
- Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Uroš Medić
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4PM ET):
- Flyweight: Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
- Middleweight: Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
- Lightweight: Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
- Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
- Women’s Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
- Light Heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
- Women’s Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova
- Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki