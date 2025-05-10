UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Results & Highlights (6:30PM ET) 

UFC 315 takes place tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena will face off for the welterweight title. While in the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot.
Elsewhere on the main card, José Aldo will face Aiemann Zahabi at featherweight; Alexa Grasso and Natalia Silva will clash at women’s flyweight; and Benoit Saint-Denis will face Kyle Prepolec in a lighteight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC 315 results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV
- Welterweight Championship: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot
- Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva
- Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+
- Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
- Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
Early Preliminary Card: 6:30PM ET On ESPN+
- Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
- Featherweight: Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong
- Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan