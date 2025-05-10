UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Results & Highlights (6:30PM ET) 

UFC 315 takes place tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena will face off for the welterweight title. While in the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot.

Elsewhere on the main card, José Aldo will face Aiemann Zahabi at featherweight; Alexa Grasso and Natalia Silva will clash at women’s flyweight; and Benoit Saint-Denis will face Kyle Prepolec in a lighteight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC 315 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV

Welterweight Championship: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec



Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan



Early Preliminary Card: 6:30PM ET On ESPN+

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Featherweight: Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong