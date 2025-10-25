UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Results & Highlights (10AM ET)

UFC 321 takes place tonight from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed title for the first time against former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event, the vacant women’s strawweight championship is on the line as Virna Jandiroba faces Mackenzie Dern in a rematch of their 2020 bout.

Elsewhere on the main card, Umar Nurmagomedov will face Mario Bautista at bantamweight; Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida will meet at heavyweight; and Aleksandar Rakic will face Azamat Murzakanov at light heavyweight.

Catch all the UFC 321 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (PPV, 2PM ET)

Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Women's Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern

Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida

Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Preliminary Card (FX/Disney+/ESPN+, 12PM ET)

Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld

Middleweight Bout: Ikram Aliskerov vs. JunYong Park

Lightweight Bout: L'udovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki

L’udovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki Heavyweight Bout: Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland

Early Preliminary Card (FX/Disney+/ESPN+, 10AM ET)