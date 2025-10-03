UFC BJJ 3: Mikey Musumeci vs. Keven Carrasco Results & Highlights

UFC BJJ 3 went down on Thursday, October 2, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the event is officially in the books.
In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ bantamweight king Mikey Musumeci put on a masterclass in his first title defense, dismantling rising challenger Keven Carrasco. “Darth Rigatoni” needed less than a round to secure his trademark Mikey Lock, forcing the tap for a flawless finish.
Meanwhile, in the co-main event, lightweight champ Carlos Henrique defended his title with a commanding unanimous decision over three-time world champion Matheus Gabriel.
Additionally, Andy Varela, Ana Mayordomo, and Jalen Fonacier each earned Submission of the Night honors, cashing in bonuses for their impressive finishes at UFC BJJ 3.
UFC BJJ 3 Complete Results
Fight Card
- Bantamweight Title Bout: Mikey Musumeci def. Keven Carrasco via submission (Mikey Lock) (R1, 3:01)
- Lightweight Title Bout: Carlos Henrique def. Matheus Gabriel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- 155 pounds: Samuel Nagai def. Kennedy Maciel via unanimous decision
- 125 pounds: Cassia Moura def. Alex Enriquez via unanimous decision
- 185 pounds: Jansen Gomes defeats Gustavo Batista via unanimous decision
- 170 pounds: Andy Murasaki defeats Kris Olivo via submission (Kimura) (R3, 4:38)
- 170 pounds: Andy Varela defeats Daniel Sathler via submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 4:15)
- 125 pounds: Ana Mayordomo defeats Shye Lilly via submission (Armbar) (R1, 4:22)
- 135 pounds: Jalen Fonacier defeats Pedro Nakano via submission (Heel hook) (R1, 1:13)
Check out the full UFC BJJ 3 event below: