UFC BJJ 3: Mikey Musumeci vs. Keven Carrasco Results & Highlights

UFC BJJ 3 went down on Thursday, October 2, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the event is officially in the books.

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ bantamweight king Mikey Musumeci put on a masterclass in his first title defense, dismantling rising challenger Keven Carrasco. “Darth Rigatoni” needed less than a round to secure his trademark Mikey Lock, forcing the tap for a flawless finish.

Mikey Musumeci got the job done in the first round to REMAIN the UFC BJJ bantamweight champion! 🏆#UFCBJJ3

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, lightweight champ Carlos Henrique defended his title with a commanding unanimous decision over three-time world champion Matheus Gabriel.

Carlos Henrique is STILL the UFC BJJ lightweight champion of the world! 🏆 #UFCBJJ3

Additionally, Andy Varela, Ana Mayordomo, and Jalen Fonacier each earned Submission of the Night honors, cashing in bonuses for their impressive finishes at UFC BJJ 3.

Andy Varela, Ana Mayordomo, & Jalen Fonacier all took home submission of the night bonuses!



Andy Varela, Ana Mayordomo, & Jalen Fonacier all took home submission of the night bonuses!



[ #UFCBJJ3 ]

UFC BJJ 3 Complete Results

Fight Card

Bantamweight Title Bout: Mikey Musumeci def. Keven Carrasco via submission (Mikey Lock) (R1, 3:01)

Lightweight Title Bout: Carlos Henrique def. Matheus Gabriel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

155 pounds: Samuel Nagai def. Kennedy Maciel via unanimous decision

125 pounds: Cassia Moura def. Alex Enriquez via unanimous decision

185 pounds: Jansen Gomes defeats Gustavo Batista via unanimous decision

170 pounds: Andy Murasaki defeats Kris Olivo via submission (Kimura) (R3, 4:38)

170 pounds: Andy Varela defeats Daniel Sathler via submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 4:15)

125 pounds: Ana Mayordomo defeats Shye Lilly via submission (Armbar) (R1, 4:22)

135 pounds: Jalen Fonacier defeats Pedro Nakano via submission (Heel hook) (R1, 1:13)

YOU MUST WATCH THIS 👀

Andy Murasaki get it done JUST before the buzzer! #UFCBJJ3

Andy Varela secures the THIRD finish of the night! #UFCBJJ3

Ana Mayordomo gets the 1st RD arm bar at #UFCBJJ3

Jalen Fonacier secures the heel hook in just over a minute! #UFCBJJ3

