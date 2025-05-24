UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko Isn’t Calling Out Anyone, She Doesn’t Care Who She Fights Next

Valentina Shevchenko is admittedly indifferent about who she will next step into the octagon with. The reigning UFC flyweight champion is coming off of a successful defense of her 125 pound crown when Shevchenko bested Manon Fiorot by way of a unanimos decision. That happened in the co-main event of UFC 315 and one wonders what could await ‘Bullet’ following her victory in Montreal earlier this month. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Shevchenko touched on several subjects on the heels of notching the first title defense of her second regn with the flyweight strap. In terms of who she has designs to compete against next, Shevchenko said,

“I’m here to fight anyone. This is what I was made for. Through all my career, I never picked my opponent or negotiated with the UFC. They offer me a fight, I accept it. Even if I have to fight in my opponent’s home, against their fans, I would do that. I am a martial artist all the way-that’s the way I was built as a fighter.”

Image: @ufc/X

Valentina Shevchenko and some potential adversaries for her next fight

Valentina Shevchenko is a bit ambivalent about she competes with next but it does seem like she has some options. Another significant flyweight fight took place at UFC 315 as Natalia Silva bested former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso by way of a unanimous decision on May 10. Natalia Silva, who is now the number one contender in the women’s flyweight class, leaped over Grasso who is now the number three ranked contender with any dialogue about a tiebreaking fourth fight with Shevchenko being put on the backburner for now.

Also, there is another consequential contest at 125 pounds that is set to go down at month’s end that can meaningfully inform the divisional hierarchy here. That clash pits number four ranked contender Erin Blanchfield against the number five ranked Maycee Barber in their UFC Fight Night headliner set for the UFC Apex on May 31.

Zhang Weili is the opponent that seems to be of the fan favorite variety with many yearning to see a super fight between Valentina Shevchenko and the dominant UFC strawweight champion.