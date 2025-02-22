UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Song Yadong Decisions Henry Cejudo

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong clashed. While in the co-main event, Brendan Allen faced Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card

Bantamweight: Song Yadong def. Henry Cejudo via technical decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez def. Brendan Allen via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Catchweight (140lbs): Rob Font def. Jean Matsumoto via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Featherweight: Jean Silva def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via TKO: R1, 4.15

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield def. Julius Walker via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba def. Ibo Aslan via submission: R1, 2.51

Featherweight: Melquizael Costa def. Andre Fili via submission: R1, 4.30

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Nick Klein via TKO: R2, 3.24

Bantamweight: Ricky Simón def. Javid Basharat via KO: R1, 3.58

Catchweight (175lbs): Austin Vanderford def. Nikolay Veretennikov via TKO: R2, 4.13

Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev def. Eric McConico via TKO: R2, 0.33

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas def. Raffael Cerqueira via KO: R1, 2.12

Preliminary Card Highlights

Modestas Bukauskas def. Raffael Cerqueira

Modestas Bukauskas earned a first-round KO of Raffael Cerqueira in their light heavyweight bout.

Starting the night off with a BANG 😮‍💨@BalticGladiator gets the first round KO at #UFCSeattle! pic.twitter.com/6YHHY5VwqV — UFC (@ufc) February 22, 2025

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Eric McConico

Nursulton Ruziboev earned a TKO in the second round against Eric McConico.

RUZIBOEV WAS RELENTLESS FOR THE FINISH 👊 #UFCSEATTLE pic.twitter.com/UPWyVTw90O — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 22, 2025

Austin Vanderford def. Nikolay Veretennikov

Austin Vanderford stopped Nikolay Veretennikov in the second round of this 175-pound catchweight bout.

AUSTIN VANDERFORD GETS THE FINISH IN HIS UFC DEBUT 👏 #UFCSEATTLE pic.twitter.com/KQUdmLqcKk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 23, 2025

Ricky Simón def. Javid Basharat

Ricky Simón knocked out Javid Basharat in the first round of their bantamweight bout.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT 🤯@RickySimonUFC has the entire #UFCSeattle crowd on their feet after that one! pic.twitter.com/GvD2MmsF3U — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Nick Klein

Mansur Abdul-Malik got it done in the second round against Nick Klein.

Melquizael Costa def. Andre Fili

Melquizael Costa submitted Andre Fili in the first round of their featherweight matchup.

That's 2 submission wins in a row for @MelkCostaCauthy 👏



He gets this submission via guillotine choke in round 1! #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/VbRLsVw0j5 — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

Ion Cuțelaba def. Ibo Aslan

Ion Cuțelaba tapped out Ibo Aslan in the first round.

The Hulk by submission 💪@ICutelaba puts on a show in route to a submission victory at #UFCSeattle! pic.twitter.com/vQELAZduBZ — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

Main Card Highlights

Alonzo Menifield def. Julius Walker

Alonzo Menifield got it done with a split decision against Julius Walker.

Back and forth from the very beginning 👏@AlonzoMenifield takes home the split decision victory! #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/Xo6BX7v5wb — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

Jean Silva def. Melsik Baghdasaryan

In this featherweight bout, Jean Silva earned a TKO of Melsik Baghdasaryan in the first round.

Rob Font def. Jean Matsumoto

Rob Font earned a split decision against Jean Matsumoto.

Everyone on their feet at the end of this one 👏 #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/Rv1pc9gS2v — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

What a fight between these two tonight 👊



Rob Font gets the split decision victory at #UFCSeattle! pic.twitter.com/NzHrwENrwR — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

Anthony Hernandez def. Brendan Allen

In the co-main event, Anthony Hernandez got it done on the scorecards against Brendan Allen.

He's coming for the top 10 👏



Anthony Hernandez gets his 7th victory in a row at #UFCSeattle! pic.twitter.com/FP6iI6whLs — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

Song Yadong def. Henry Cejudo

In the main event, Song Yadong got the win via technical decision after an eye poke to Henry Cejudo forced him out of the fight.