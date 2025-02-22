UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Song Yadong Decisions Henry Cejudo

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong clashed. While in the co-main event, Brendan Allen faced Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card
- Bantamweight: Song Yadong def. Henry Cejudo via technical decision (29-28×2, 30-27)
- Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez def. Brendan Allen via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Catchweight (140lbs): Rob Font def. Jean Matsumoto via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- Featherweight: Jean Silva def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via TKO: R1, 4.15
- Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield def. Julius Walker via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Preliminary Card
- Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba def. Ibo Aslan via submission: R1, 2.51
- Featherweight: Melquizael Costa def. Andre Fili via submission: R1, 4.30
- Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Nick Klein via TKO: R2, 3.24
- Bantamweight: Ricky Simón def. Javid Basharat via KO: R1, 3.58
- Catchweight (175lbs): Austin Vanderford def. Nikolay Veretennikov via TKO: R2, 4.13
- Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev def. Eric McConico via TKO: R2, 0.33
- Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas def. Raffael Cerqueira via KO: R1, 2.12
Preliminary Card Highlights
Modestas Bukauskas def. Raffael Cerqueira
Modestas Bukauskas earned a first-round KO of Raffael Cerqueira in their light heavyweight bout.
Nursulton Ruziboev def. Eric McConico
Nursulton Ruziboev earned a TKO in the second round against Eric McConico.
Austin Vanderford def. Nikolay Veretennikov
Austin Vanderford stopped Nikolay Veretennikov in the second round of this 175-pound catchweight bout.
Ricky Simón def. Javid Basharat
Ricky Simón knocked out Javid Basharat in the first round of their bantamweight bout.
Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Nick Klein
Mansur Abdul-Malik got it done in the second round against Nick Klein.
Melquizael Costa def. Andre Fili
Melquizael Costa submitted Andre Fili in the first round of their featherweight matchup.
Ion Cuțelaba def. Ibo Aslan
Ion Cuțelaba tapped out Ibo Aslan in the first round.
Main Card Highlights
Alonzo Menifield def. Julius Walker
Alonzo Menifield got it done with a split decision against Julius Walker.
Jean Silva def. Melsik Baghdasaryan
In this featherweight bout, Jean Silva earned a TKO of Melsik Baghdasaryan in the first round.
Rob Font def. Jean Matsumoto
Rob Font earned a split decision against Jean Matsumoto.
Anthony Hernandez def. Brendan Allen
In the co-main event, Anthony Hernandez got it done on the scorecards against Brendan Allen.
Song Yadong def. Henry Cejudo
In the main event, Song Yadong got the win via technical decision after an eye poke to Henry Cejudo forced him out of the fight.