UFC Fight Night: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Results & Highlights (3PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, featherweights Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will clash. While in the co-main event, Rob Font will face off with David Martinez in a bantamweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card (ESPN+, 6PM ET):
- Featherweight bout: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
- Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. David Martínez
- Lightweight bout: Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon
- Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Bantamweight bout: Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 3PM ET):
- Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
- Middleweight bout: José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović
- Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
- Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
- Flyweight bout: Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
- Middleweight bout: Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Flyweight bout: Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira
- TUF 33 welterweight final bout: Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko