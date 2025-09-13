UFC Fight Night: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Results & Highlights (3PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, featherweights Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will clash. While in the co-main event, Rob Font will face off with David Martinez in a bantamweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN+, 6PM ET):

Featherweight bout: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. David Martínez

Lightweight bout: Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon

Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Bantamweight bout: Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 3PM ET):

Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Middleweight bout: José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović

Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva

Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Flyweight bout: Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule

Middleweight bout: Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Flyweight bout: Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria

Women’s bantamweight bout: Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira