UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Michael Morales TKO’s Gilbert Burns

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, welterweights Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales clashed. While in the co-main event, Sodiq Yusuff faced off with Mairon Santos in a lightweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card

Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns via TKO: R1, 3.39

Mairon Santos def. Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Dustin Stoltzfus via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Melquizael Costa def. Julian Erosa via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Preliminary Card

Gabe Green def. Matheus Camilo via submission: R2, 3.43



Jared Gordon def. Thiago Moises via KO: R1, 3.37

Yadier del Valle def. Connor Matthews via submission: R1, 2.54

Luana Santos def. Tainara Lisboa via submission: R2, 4.59

Denise Gomes def. Elise Reed via TKO: R2, 0.30

HyunSung Park def. Carlos Hernandez via submission: R1, 2.26

Tecia Pennington def. Luana Pinheiro via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Preliminary Card Highlights

HyunSung Park def. Carlos Hernandez

HyunSung Park earned a first-round submission in this flyweight matchup.

Hyun-sung Park gets the submission in round 1 🔒 #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/ZwnA1mOfui — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2025

Denise Gomes def. Elise Reed

Denise Gomes got it done in round two in this strawweight bout.

Luana Santos def. Tainara Lisboa

Luana Santos got the win with an Americana submission in round two.

Luana Santos gets the submission with two seconds left in the round 😳 #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/0nOUZL5k0B — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2025

Yadier del Valle def. Connor Matthews

Yadier del Valle earned a first-round rear-naked choke in this featherweight matchup.

Yadier del Valle gets a dominant win in his UFC debut 👏 #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/etrq8fI64G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2025

Jared Gordon def. Thiago Moises

Jared Gordon earned a vicious first-round KO in this lightweight bout.

THE RIGHT HAND FROM JARED GORDON 💥 #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/PCxng6iR0Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2025

Gabe Green def. Matheus Camilo

Gabe Green got the submission in round two.

Gabe Green with a statement win at #UFCVegas106 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZwwCal3HrW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2025

Main Card Highlights

Melquizael Costa def. Julian Erosa

Melquizael Costa got it done on the scorecards in this featherweight matchup.

That's 4 in a row for @MelkCostaCauthy 👏



He gets the unanimous decision victory at #UFCVegas106! pic.twitter.com/Y13yJlcJVc — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2025

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Dustin Stoltzfus

Nursulton Ruziboev earned a uanimous decision win in this middleweight bout.

Make that two Ws in a row for Nursulton Ruziboev 👏



He gets the hard fought victory at #UFCVegas106! pic.twitter.com/wyuPw9TFXv — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2025

Mairon Santos def. Sodiq Yusuff

Mairon Santos got it done on the scorecards.

Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns

In the main event, Michael Morales earned a first-round TKO of Gilbert Burns in their welterweight fight.