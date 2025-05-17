UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Michael Morales TKO’s Gilbert Burns

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, welterweights Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales clashed. While in the co-main event, Sodiq Yusuff faced off with Mairon Santos in a lightweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card
- Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns via TKO: R1, 3.39
- Mairon Santos def. Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
- Nursulton Ruziboev def. Dustin Stoltzfus via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)
- Melquizael Costa def. Julian Erosa via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Preliminary Card
- Gabe Green def. Matheus Camilo via submission: R2, 3.43
- Jared Gordon def. Thiago Moises via KO: R1, 3.37
- Yadier del Valle def. Connor Matthews via submission: R1, 2.54
- Luana Santos def. Tainara Lisboa via submission: R2, 4.59
- Denise Gomes def. Elise Reed via TKO: R2, 0.30
- HyunSung Park def. Carlos Hernandez via submission: R1, 2.26
Tecia Pennington def. Luana Pinheiro via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Preliminary Card Highlights
HyunSung Park def. Carlos Hernandez
HyunSung Park earned a first-round submission in this flyweight matchup.
Denise Gomes def. Elise Reed
Denise Gomes got it done in round two in this strawweight bout.
Luana Santos def. Tainara Lisboa
Luana Santos got the win with an Americana submission in round two.
Yadier del Valle def. Connor Matthews
Yadier del Valle earned a first-round rear-naked choke in this featherweight matchup.
Jared Gordon def. Thiago Moises
Jared Gordon earned a vicious first-round KO in this lightweight bout.
Gabe Green def. Matheus Camilo
Gabe Green got the submission in round two.
Main Card Highlights
Melquizael Costa def. Julian Erosa
Melquizael Costa got it done on the scorecards in this featherweight matchup.
Nursulton Ruziboev def. Dustin Stoltzfus
Nursulton Ruziboev earned a uanimous decision win in this middleweight bout.
Mairon Santos def. Sodiq Yusuff
Mairon Santos got it done on the scorecards.
Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns
In the main event, Michael Morales earned a first-round TKO of Gilbert Burns in their welterweight fight.